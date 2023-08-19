Concert : Les 3 barbus ou presque Obermorschwihr, 19 août 2023, Obermorschwihr.

Obermorschwihr,Haut-Rhin

Celtique, vous avez dit celtique…. des chansons traditionnelles irlandaises, bretonnes, américaines… entraînantes, souvent nostalgiques, mais toujours belles. Plateau au profit des artistes..

2023-08-19 fin : 2023-08-19 22:00:00. EUR.

Obermorschwihr 68420 Haut-Rhin Grand Est



Celtic, did you say Celtic?. traditional Irish, Breton and American songs… catchy, often nostalgic, but always beautiful. Plateau in aid of the artists.

Celtas, ¿ha dicho celtas?. Canciones tradicionales irlandesas, bretonas y americanas… pegadizas, a menudo nostálgicas, pero siempre bellas. Meseta a beneficio de los artistas.

Celtic, you said celtic?. Traditionelle irische, bretonische und amerikanische Lieder… mitreißend, oft nostalgisch, aber immer schön. Tablett zu Gunsten der Künstler.

