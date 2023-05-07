5ème Symposium de sculpture Trait d’union 53 rue du Nideck, 7 mai 2023, Oberhaslach.

Atelier à ciel ouvert pendant lequel des artistes réaliserons des sculptures qu’ils installerons sur les sentiers de randonnées. Le public pourra découvrir l’univers des 8 artistes et observer la fabrication des œuvres..

2023-05-07 à ; fin : 2023-05-07 18:00:00. EUR.

53 rue du Nideck

Oberhaslach 67280 Bas-Rhin Grand Est



Open-air workshop during which artists will create sculptures that they will install on the hiking trails. The public will be able to discover the universe of the 8 artists and observe the making of the works.

Taller al aire libre durante el cual los artistas crearán esculturas que instalarán en las rutas de senderismo. El público podrá descubrir el universo de los 8 artistas y observar la realización de las obras.

Ein Atelier unter freiem Himmel, in dem Künstler Skulpturen herstellen, die sie auf Wanderwegen aufstellen. Das Publikum kann die Welt der 8 Künstler entdecken und die Herstellung der Werke beobachten.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-26 par Office de tourisme région de Molsheim-Mutzig