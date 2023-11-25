BYE BYE PANKE OAN’S PUB Rennes, 25 novembre 2023, Rennes.

BYE BYE PANKE Samedi 25 novembre, 20h30 OAN’S PUB

Ce duo rennais qui s’est lancé début 2021 propose une techno jouée en live avec batterie, synthétiseurs et machines. Jonglant avec les codes et héritages des courants britanniques qui l’ont précédé (acid, progressive…), Bye Bye Panke trace les contours d’une techno élégante dans sa production mais qui n’a jamais peur de se frotter à une rave transpirante et sauvage.

OAN'S PUB 1 rue Georges Dottin, 35000 Rennes Rennes 35000 Quartiers Centre Ille-et-Vilaine Bretagne

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-25T20:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-25T22:30:00+01:00

live electro