Porte ouverte Agence O2 Nancy O2 Nancy Nancy Catégories d’Évènement: Meurthe-et-Moselle

Nancy

Porte ouverte Agence O2 Nancy O2 Nancy, 25 mars 2023, Nancy. Porte ouverte Agence O2 Nancy Samedi 25 mars, 09h00 O2 Nancy L’agence vous ouvre ses portes le samedi 25 mars de 9h à 12h.

Venez découvrir la méthode O2 en Garde d’enfants !

Inscrivez votre enfant entre 18 mois et 6 ans à des ateliers gratuits ICI

Sans inscription préalable la disponibilité des places aux atéliers n’est pas garantie.

A bientôt en agence! O2 Nancy 62 rue Raymond Poincaré 54000 Nancy 54100 Poincaré – Foch – Anatole France – Croix de Bourgogne Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est [{« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 138, « html »: « « , « type »: « rich », « title »: « u00c9vu00e9nement », « thumbnail_url »: « https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/FQm545llmHNcsFRB-8LLpjuBu1tRl3MvgY3uPG3Vb8GV3cNzUgXdqudFdfpK5MZWYNrS3UVZlw4MdZ1VPJmuxqI=w16383 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://sites.google.com/o2.fr/inscription-porte-ouverte-o2/accueil », « thumbnail_height »: 95}, « link »: « https://sites.google.com/o2.fr/inscription-porte-ouverte-o2/accueil »}] Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-03-25T09:00:00+01:00 – 2023-03-25T12:00:00+01:00

2023-03-25T09:00:00+01:00 – 2023-03-25T12:00:00+01:00

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Meurthe-et-Moselle, Nancy Autres Lieu O2 Nancy Adresse 62 rue Raymond Poincaré 54000 Ville Nancy Departement Meurthe-et-Moselle Lieu Ville O2 Nancy Nancy

O2 Nancy Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/nancy/

Porte ouverte Agence O2 Nancy O2 Nancy 2023-03-25 was last modified: by Porte ouverte Agence O2 Nancy O2 Nancy O2 Nancy 25 mars 2023 nancy O2 Nancy Nancy

Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle