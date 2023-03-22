PORTES OUVERTES O2 EXPANSION 57 FORBACH Forbach
PORTES OUVERTES O2 EXPANSION 57 FORBACH, 22 mars 2023, Forbach.
PORTES OUVERTES Mercredi 22 mars, 14h00 O2 EXPANSION 57 FORBACH
Nous vous accueillons en agence le 22 mars 2023
O2 EXPANSION 57 FORBACH 72, AVENUE SAINT REMY 57600FORBACH Bellevue Forbach 57600 Moselle Grand Est
Venez nous rencontrer le 22 mars 2023 de 14h à 16h30 dans le cadre de la semaine de la petite enfance.
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-03-22T14:00:00+01:00
2023-03-22T16:30:00+01:00