NuitLibre invite UNDER THE MOON Gare Saint Sauveur Lille, jeudi 29 février 2024.

NuitLibre invite UNDER THE MOON NUIT LIBRE plonge ST SO dans le monde puissant de la Hard Dance / Hard Techno… Porté par Under The Moon (Lille), ANSWR (Lille) et MAJTA (Amiens), la nuit risque d’être brutale… 29 février et 1 mars Gare Saint Sauveur Entrée libre

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-02-29T20:30:00+01:00 – 2024-02-29T23:59:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-03-01T00:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-01T00:30:00+01:00

Le Vjing offrira au public un point de vue jusque-là rarement présenté…

UNDER THE MOON

Under The Moon s’est lancé dans son parcours musical à l’âge de 16 ans, enflammant

dancefloors dans les discothèques généralistes du nord de la France. Cette première expérience a joué un rôle crucial dans l’expansion de son univers musical et l’évolution de son style.

Immergé dans la culture underground depuis l’enfance, Under The Moon puise énergie et créativité de tous les coins du monde. Ses sets sont une odyssée sonore, explorant les divers domaines de la techno, passant progressivement de la techno sombre à l’acid, puis en intensifiant le BPM dans les royaumes de la Hardtechno et de la Hardtrance / Hardance.

SC: https://soundcloud.com/underthemoon000

IG: https://www.instagram.com/underthemoon_music/

ANSWR

ANSWR façonne ses créations à travers les styles et les époques pour créer de véritables expériences envoûtantes pour son public.

Il a élaboré un style musical mêlant Hardtrance, Hard Dance et Hardtechno en jouant dans les différents lieux emblématiques de Lille. Producteur inclassable et acharné, il s’est fait remarquer dès ses premières productions avec la publication de sa Summer track “Coming Back To Life” qui cumule aujourd’hui plus de 30K écoutes.

SC: https://soundcloud.com/answr_music

IG: https://www.instagram.com/answr_music/

MAJTA

Majta est un DJ passionné basé à Amiens et fondateur du collectif The Big Monkey, ainsi que de la série d’événements AquaBeats Explorations. Il façonne son style à travers des sonorités percutantes de la hard techno. Ses racines musicales plongent dans la diversité de la scène rock, hip-hop et break, tandis que son style est influencé par des labels renommés tels que Molekül Records, Vermillon Trax et KTK Records.

SC: https://soundcloud.com/tbmonkey

IG: https://www.instagram.com/majta_tbm_/

Gare Saint Sauveur 17 bd Jean Baptiste Lebas Lille 59046 Lille-Centre Nord Hauts-de-France

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/underthemoon000 »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@underthemoon_music) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/409618495_316652674534595_4331420268906478672_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=108&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=3fd06f&_nc_ohc=p4XBRLtBHfIAX8AaaQx&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfDxj_8GpHUwbRxlbDsK7ce5QABnGa9x_Ve-7-pDUsZDPA&oe=65C05DA5 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/underthemoon_music/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/underthemoon_music/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « ANSWR », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « DJ/Producer from Lille, France Melodic HardTechno / Hard Trance / Hard Dance Artist with big dreams Booking/Collab answrmusic.contact@gmail.com », « type »: « rich », « title »: « ANSWR », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-WF1hH6tVfa4peHPe-InuobA-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/answr_music », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/answr_music », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/answr_music »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@answr_music) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/419493101_350414221243740_4326159395342645193_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=109&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=3fd06f&_nc_ohc=PcVXnRiWIVMAX8cijq2&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfCGAt0xg91SmauvUHq8t4T45T9IN5U79y2EON67gqlooA&oe=65BF906C », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/answr_music/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/answr_music/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « THE BIG MONKEY », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Collectif Amiu00e9nois de musique u00e9lectronique constituu00e9 de 13 membres dont 9 DJ’s: Majta Membre fondateur Bagrade HIGHMAN Membre fondateur Lu00e4lu00e4 Hind Fawzi Adjan Millkazz Le Camu00e9lu00e9on -« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « THE BIG MONKEY », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-000624355230-hefqbs-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/tbmonkey », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/tbmonkey », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/tbmonkey »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

Ouverte en mars 2009 à l'occasion d'Europe XXL, la Gare Saint Sauveur, autrefois gare de marchandises, a été réhabilitée par la Ville de Lille pour vous proposer tout au long de l'année événements culturels et espaces de loisirs.