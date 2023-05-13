Visite guidée de la Station Radar 44 – musée franco-allemand Station Radar 44 – musée franco-allemand, 13 mai 2023, Douvres-la-Délivrande.

samedi 13 mai 2023 – 20:00 ⤏ 23:59 Nuit européenne des musées 2023

. Gratuit

Station Radar 44 – musée franco-allemand Route de Bény, 14440 Douvres-la-Délivrande 14440 Douvres-la-Délivrande Calvados Normandie Grand Parking gratuit, tables de pique-nique, Chiens Bienvenus

https://www.musee-radar.fr

Installé sur un site authentique d’une Station radar allemande de la seconde guerre mondiale de 35ha, avec son antenne Würzburg-Reise, l’unique exposée en Normandie, ce musée explique l’évolution du système de détection radar de sa découverte à nos jours, dans des salles souterraines de la Station. Dans les Bunkers occupés en 1944 par des soldats allemands de la LUFTWAFFE, vous pourrez mieux comprendre la vie de la garnison et des civiles, ainsi que l’aspect historique de l’attaque de la station plusieurs jours après la libération de la ville de DOUVRES la DELIVRANDE et des alentours. + Possibilité de visites commentées (sans supplément au billet d’entrée), par les guides bénévoles des Amis du Musée Radar, nouveaux gestionnaires du site !

Saturday 13 May, 20:00

Located on an authentic site of a 35ha World War II German Radar Station, with its Würzburg-Reise antenna, the only one exhibited in Normandy, this museum explains the evolution of the radar detection system from its discovery to the present day, in underground rooms of the Station. In the Bunkers occupied in 1944 by German LUFTWAFFE soldiers, you can better understand the life of the garrison and civilians, as well as the historical aspect of the attack on the station several days after the liberation of the city of DOVER the DELIVRANDE and the surroundings. + Possibility of guided tours (no extra charge for admission), by the volunteer guides of the Friends of the Radar Museum, new site managers!

Crédit : ©EH.StationRadar44