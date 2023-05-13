Concert de chants traditionnels berrichons Musée Saint-Vic, 13 mai 2023, Saint-Amand-Montrond.

samedi 13 mai 2023 – 20:00 ⤏ 23:00 Nuit européenne des musées 2023

Entrée libre Handicap intellectuel | Handicap visuel | Handicap psychique. Gratuit

Tout au long de la soirée, la formation amateure « Les moutons de la bergère », déambulera dans le jardin et le musée pour vous proposer des chants traditionnels polyphoniques à capella du répertoire berrichon.

Musée Saint-Vic Cours Manuel, 18200 Saint-Amand-Montrond, Cher, Centre-Val de Loire, France 18200 Saint-Amand-Montrond Cher Centre-Val de Loire Autoroute A71, sortie Saint-Amand-Montrond à 5 km du musée, 250 km de Paris, 140 km de Clermont-Ferrand

http://www.ville-saint-amand-montrond.fr

Le Musée municipal a été fondé au début du XXème siècle par Théogène CHAVAILLON.

Tour à tour maison de ville des abbés commendataires de Noirlac, couvent de femmes, prison, cet édifice, niché aux confins d’un merveilleux jardin, regroupe les collections du musée de Saint-Amand-Montrond depuis 1938. Le livre de Saint-Amand-Montrond se feuillette ici du paléolithique à la seconde guerre mondiale, en passant par l’époque gallo-romaine, les XIe, XIIe, XVe siècles et les traditions populaires. La visite permet de découvrir quelques pièces rares illustrant le riche passé de cette partie du Berry.

Le Musée Saint-Vic est le musée Saint-Amandois pensé pour accueillir les nouvelles productions artistiques, tout en préservant la tradition d’un musée d’identité.

© Musée Saint-Vic

Saturday 13 May, 20:00

The Municipal Museum was founded at the beginning of the 20th century by Theogène CHAVAILLON.

In turn a town house of the Commendatory Abbots of Noirlac, a convent of women and a prison, this building, nestled on the edge of a wonderful garden, gathers the collections of the museum of Saint-Amand-Montrond since 1938. The book of Saint-Amand-Montrond looks through here from the Palaeolithic to the Second World War, passing through the Gallo-Roman period, the 11th, 12th, 15th centuries and popular traditions. The visit allows to discover some rare pieces illustrating the rich past of this part of the Berry.

The Musée Saint-Vic is the Musée Saint-Amandois designed to welcome new artistic productions, while preserving the tradition of an identity museum.

Saint-Vic Museum

Crédit : ©les moutons de la bergere