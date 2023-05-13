« Musées pour tous » Musée des Arts Décoratifs, 13 mai 2023, Strasbourg.

samedi 13 mai 2023 – 20:00 ⤏ 23:59 Nuit européenne des musées 2023

Gratuit et sans réservation Handicap intellectuel | Handicap auditif. Gratuit

« Musées pour tous » : jeux et conversations libres avec des étudiants de l’Université de Strasbourg dans les collections du musée.

Musée des Arts Décoratifs 2 place du Château, 67000 Strasbourg 67000 Strasbourg Bas-Rhin Grand Est

http://www.musees.strasbourg.eu/index.php?page=musee-des-arts-decoratifs

Installé au rez-de-chaussée du Palais Rohan, ancienne résidence des princes évêques élevée au pied de la cathédrale de 1732 à 1742 d’après les plans de Robert de Cotte, Premier architecte du Roi, ce musée comprend deux sections : les somptueux appartements du Roi et des Cardinaux de Rohan d’une part, et les collections d’arts décoratifs strasbourgeois couvrant la période allant de 1681 au milieu du XIXe siècle, d’autre part (céramique Hannong et orfèvrerie de renommée internationale, mobilier, peinture, sculpture, horlogerie et ferronnerie). Le musée présente également les jouets mécaniques de la donation Tomi Ungerer.

Crédit : © Musées de Strasbourg