Visites « coup de projecteur » sur le thème du voyage Musée de l’oeuvre Notre-Dame, 13 mai 2023, Strasbourg.

samedi 13 mai 2023 – 20:30 ⤏ 20:50, 21:30 ⤏ 21:50, 22:30 ⤏ 22:50 Nuit européenne des musées 2023

Gratuit sans réservation Handicap intellectuel | Handicap auditif | Handicap visuel | Handicap moteur. Gratuit

Musée de l’oeuvre Notre-Dame 3 place du Château, 67000 Strasbourg 67000 Strasbourg Bas-Rhin Grand Est

http://www.musees.strasbourg.eu/index.php?page=musee-ond

Installé depuis 1939 dans les bâtiments des XIVe et XVIe siècles initialement affectés à l’administration du chantier de la cathédrale, il présente l’évolution des arts à Strasbourg et dans les régions du Rhin supérieur entre le XIe et le XVIIe siècles. Chefs d’œuvre de la sculpture du Moyen Age provenant de la cathédrale, œuvres majeures de l’art du XVe siècle rhénan (en particulier de Conrad de Witz, Nicolas Gerhaert de Leyde et de Hans Baldung Grien), collections de vitraux, tapisseries, orfèvrerie et mobilier, ensemble de natures mortes de Sebastien Stoskopff.

Saturday 13 May, 20:30, 21:30, 22:30 Visits « spotlight » on the theme of the trip European Night of Museums 2023

Installed(Settled) since 1939 in the buildings(ships) of the XIVth and XVIth centuries initially allocated to the administration of the construction site(work) of the cathedral, it presents the evolution of arts in Strasbourg and in the regions of the upper Rhine between the XIth century and the XVIIth centuries. Masterpieces of the sculpture of the Middle Ages resulting(coming) from the cathedral, the major works of the art of the Rhenish XVth century (especially of Conrad de Witz, Nicolas Gerhaert de Leyde and grunts Baldung Grien), collections of stained-glass windows, tapestries, silver and furniture, set(group) of still lives of Sebastien Stoskopff.

Crédit : © Musées de Strasbourg