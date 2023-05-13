DJ Zhar sur la terrasse de l’Art café ; électro châabi Musée d’art moderne et contemporain de Strasbourg, 13 mai 2023, Strasbourg.

DJ Zhar sur la terrasse de l’Art café; électro châabi

Musée d’art moderne et contemporain de Strasbourg 1 place Hans Jean Arp, 67000 Strasbourg 67000 Strasbourg Bas-Rhin Grand Est

Inauguré en 1998, le musée d’art moderne et contemporain s’élève au bord de l’Ill au cœur du quartier historique de Strasbourg. Œuvre de l’architecte Adrien Fainsilber, sa conception repose sur la lisibilité et l’ouverture, offrant un accès privilégié aux différents départements du musée: espaces d’expositions temporaires, collections permanentes, Cabinet d’art graphique, Cabinet d’art photographique. On y trouve également la bibliothèque et l’auditorium des musées ainsi qu’un restaurant et une librairie-boutique. Les collections couvrent la période allant de 1870 à nos jours et le parcours proposé s’articule autour de plusieurs points forts: impressionnisme, art nouveau, primitivisme, abstraction, surréalisme, nouveau réalisme, support/surface, fluxus, arte povera. Le musée est également largement axé sur la production la plus actuelle.

Inaugurated in 1998, the modern and contemporary art museum rises at the edge of Ill at the heart of the historic district of Strasbourg. Œuvre of the architect Adrien Fainsilber, its conception(design) rests(bases) on legibility and opening, offering an access favoured to the different departments of the museum: spaces of temporary exhibitions(exposures), permanent collections, Cabinet(Office) of graphic art, Cabinet(Office) of photographic art. The library(bookcase) and the auditorium of museums as well as a restaurant and a bookshop-shop are found there also. Collections cover the period going from 1870 to our days and the proposed route(course) articulates(is expressed) around several strong points: impressionism, art nouveau, primitivism, abstraction, surrealism, new realism, support/surface(medium), fluxus, arte povera. The museum is also widely centered on the most current production.

