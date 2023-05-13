Visites focus Musée d’Archéologie, 13 mai 2023, Antibes.

samedi 13 mai 2023 – 22:00 ⤏ 23:00 Nuit européenne des musées 2023

. Gratuit

L’Orient en objets : l’autel taurobolique de Gargilius

Musée d’Archéologie Bastion Saint-André, 06600 Antibes, Alpes Maritimes, Provence-Alpes-Côte d’azur, France 06160 Antibes Alpes-Maritimes Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur

Le musée d’Archéologie installé dans le bastion Saint-André, ouvrage de Vauban, rassemble les collections d’archéologie issues de fouilles terrestres et sous-marines d’Antibes et de sa région. Ces découvertes permettent de retracer l’histoire ancienne d’Antibes (Antipolis) jusqu’à la fin de l’Antiquité.

Saturday 13 May, 22:00

The museum of Archaeology installed(settled) in the bastion Saint-André, work of Vauban, gathers(collects) the collections of archaeology stemming from terrestrial and underwater excavations(searches) of Antibes and from his(her,its) region. These discoveries allow to redraw the ancient history(old story) of Antibes (Antishines) till the end of antiquity.

Crédit : © zoo, designers graphiques x Arthur Bonifay