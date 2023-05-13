La maison-musée Raymond Devos à la chandelle et en pyjama! Maison-musée Raymond Devos, 13 mai 2023, Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse.

samedi 13 mai 2023 – 20:00 ⤏ 23:00 Nuit européenne des musées 2023

Handicap visuel | Handicap moteur. Gratuit

Visite libre et gratuite de la Maison-musée à la lanterne. Vous pourrez même y trouver quelques guides en pyjama au détour d’un couloir!

Maison-musée Raymond Devos 10 rue de Paris 78470 Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse 78470 Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse Yvelines Île-de-France

C’est dans cette élégante demeure surplombant un grand parc que Raymond Devos a vécu pendant 43 ans. C’était son havre de paix, son lieu privilégié de création et d’écriture.

Afin de recevoir le public dans les meilleures conditions, il a fallu transformer cette maison du 19e siècle tout en préservant son caractère et son charme. Un soin tout particulier a été porté à l’accueil des personnes à mobilité réduite.

Grâce à un parcours scénographique original conjuguant l’authenticité des lieux avec la modernité du multimédia, le visiteur met ses pas dans ceux de Raymond Devos et plonge dans son univers.

Au rez-de-chaussée, par le jeu croisé des objets et souvenirs personnels, des images et des paroles, se dessine le portrait de l’homme et celui de l’artiste.

Après un passage par les coulisses d’un théâtre, on est surpris au 1er étage par la salle de musique où sont présentés les multiples instruments dont jouait Raymond Devos au gré de sa fantaisie.

Enfin, le visiteur découvre, non sans émotion, le bureau et le « petit musée » reconstitués à l’identique, véritables symboles du processus créatif de ce génie des mots.

Saturday 13 May, 20:00

Crédit : ©Fondation Raymond Devos