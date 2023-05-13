Visite libre de l’Espace vivant de la Bonneterie Espace Vivant de la Bonneterie Romilly-sur-Seine
Visite libre de l’Espace vivant de la Bonneterie Espace Vivant de la Bonneterie, 13 mai 2023, Romilly-sur-Seine.
samedi 13 mai 2023 – 20:00 ⤏ 23:30 Nuit européenne des musées 2023
Handicap moteur. Gratuit
Danses rétro
La découverte de chaque espace tricotage, bobinage, caoutchouc
Espace Vivant de la Bonneterie 2 rue Robert Galley, 10100 Romilly-sur-Seine 10100 Romilly-sur-Seine Aube Grand Est parking, accès handicapés
https://www.romillypatrimoine.com
Recueil, préservation et mise en fonctionnement du patrimoine bonnetier de la région par l’Association Romilly Patrimoine
Saturday 13 May, 20:00 Free visit of the Living Space of the Hosiery European Night of Museums 2023
Collecting, preserving and putting into operation the bonnetier heritage of the region by the Romilly Heritage Association
Crédit : Association Romilly Patrimoine©