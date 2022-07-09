Nuit de la moto Labastide-Castel-Amouroux, 9 juillet 2022, Labastide-Castel-Amouroux.

Nuit de la moto
Labastide-Castel-Amouroux Labastide-Castel-Amouroux Lot-et-Garonne  
2022-07-09 19:30:00 – 2022-07-09

Labastide-Castel-Amouroux
Lot-et-Garonne

Labastide-Castel-Amouroux

6 EUR   Team Monster Bike 47
Nuit de la moto

Soirée Phillyn = Jonnhy
Concert Furiosso

16h : Balade moto
19h30 : repas – 15€ adultes et 6€ enfant

Buvette
Entrée gratuite

Infos : 06.21.26.50.78
Réservations : 06.84.44.30.53

Labastide-Castel-Amouroux
dernière mise à jour : 2022-07-01 par