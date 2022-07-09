Nuit de la moto Labastide-Castel-Amouroux Labastide-Castel-Amouroux
Labastide-Castel-Amouroux Labastide-Castel-Amouroux Lot-et-Garonne
2022-07-09 19:30:00 – 2022-07-09
Lot-et-Garonne
6 EUR Team Monster Bike 47
Soirée Phillyn = Jonnhy
Concert Furiosso
16h : Balade moto
19h30 : repas – 15€ adultes et 6€ enfant
Buvette
Entrée gratuite
Infos : 06.21.26.50.78
Réservations : 06.84.44.30.53
Team Monster Bike 47
dernière mise à jour : 2022-07-01 par