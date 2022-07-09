Nuit de la moto Labastide-Castel-Amouroux Labastide-Castel-Amouroux Catégories d’évènement: Labastide-Castel-Amouroux

Lot-et-Garonne

Nuit de la moto Labastide-Castel-Amouroux, 9 juillet 2022, Labastide-Castel-Amouroux. Nuit de la moto

Labastide-Castel-Amouroux Labastide-Castel-Amouroux Lot-et-Garonne

2022-07-09 19:30:00 – 2022-07-09 Labastide-Castel-Amouroux

Lot-et-Garonne Labastide-Castel-Amouroux 6 EUR Team Monster Bike 47

Nuit de la moto Soirée Phillyn = Jonnhy

Concert Furiosso 16h : Balade moto

19h30 : repas – 15€ adultes et 6€ enfant Buvette

Entrée gratuite Infos : 06.21.26.50.78

Réservations : 06.84.44.30.53 Team Monster Bike 47

Labastide-Castel-Amouroux

Lieu Labastide-Castel-Amouroux
Ville Labastide-Castel-Amouroux
Departement Lot-et-Garonne

Labastide-Castel-Amouroux Lot-et-Garonne