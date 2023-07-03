Collégiale Saint-Antoine Nozeroy, 4 juillet 2023, Nozeroy.

Nozeroy,Jura

XIIIème – XVème siècles. Monument Historique. En été et février, visites guidées. Groupe sur réservation..

Nozeroy 39250 Jura Bourgogne-Franche-Comté



XIIIth ? 15th century. Historic monument. In summer and February, guided tours. Groups on reservation.

Siglo XIII ? Siglo XV. Monumento histórico. En verano y febrero, visitas guiadas. Grupos previa reserva.

XIII.? XV. Jahrhundert. Historisches Denkmal. Im Sommer und Februar geführte Besichtigungen. Gruppen nach Voranmeldung.

