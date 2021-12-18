Germ Germ Germ, Hautes-Pyrénées « Nouvelle canèra » chez Lily de Germ Germ Germ Catégories d’évènement: Germ

Hautes-Pyrénées

« Nouvelle canèra » chez Lily de Germ Germ, 18 décembre 2021, Germ. « Nouvelle canèra » chez Lily de Germ GERM Chez Lily Germ

2021-12-18 19:00:00 – 2021-12-18 GERM Chez Lily

Germ Hautes-Pyrénées Germ Réunissant des chanteurs de Bigorre, du Comminges ou du Béarn, nous proposons une nouvelle Cantèra pour ouvrir les festivités de cette fin d’année.

En collaboration avec Antoine Toucouère, Wilfried Abo… nous vous convions à participer à cette rencontre

19 h : Chant au comptoir et apéro avec Alidé Sans

S U R R E S E R V A T I O N à 20h 30 : Repas (15 €). Menu à préciser. Vin offert aux chanteurs. Puis Cantèra ouverte à tous. http://www.lilygerm.com/ GERM Chez Lily Germ

dernière mise à jour : 2021-11-19 par OT de la Vallée du Louron|CDT65

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Germ, Hautes-Pyrénées Autres Lieu Germ Adresse GERM Chez Lily Ville Germ lieuville GERM Chez Lily Germ