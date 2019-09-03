Nevers Centre Culturel Jean Jaures de Nevers Nevers, Nièvre Nouveaux horaires d’ouverture Centre Culturel Jean Jaures de Nevers Nevers Catégories d’évènement: Nevers

Nièvre

Nouveaux horaires d'ouverture Centre Culturel Jean Jaures de Nevers, 3 septembre 2019, Nevers.

du mardi 3 septembre 2019 au mardi 30 juin 2020 à Centre Culturel Jean Jaures de Nevers

A partir du 1er septembre 2019, la médiathèque Jean Jaurès ouvre 4h30 de plus par semaine, avec une ouverture non stop le mercredi! La médiathèque pourra vous accueillir * **mardi, jeudi et vendredi 14h-18h** * **mercredi 10h-18h** * **samedi 10h-12h30 et 14h-18h**

Entrée libre et gratuite pour tous; inscription nécessaire pour l’emprunt de documents

A partir du 1er septembre 2019 la Médiathèque Jean Jaurès étend ses horaires d’ouverture Centre Culturel Jean Jaures de Nevers 17 rue Jean Jaurès 58000 Nevers Nevers Nièvre

