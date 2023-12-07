Marche dynamique Nouveau parking champ de foire Gannat, 7 décembre 2023, Gannat.

Gannat,Allier

Gannat Rando vous invite à marcher pour le téléthon.

– Marche dynamique : parcours de 9,5 km..

2023-12-07 09:00:00 fin : 2023-12-07 . EUR.

Nouveau parking champ de foire

Gannat 03800 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Gannat Rando invites you to walk for the telethon.

– Dynamic walk: 9.5 km route.

Gannat Rando te invita a caminar por el telemaratón.

– Caminata dinámica: ruta de 9,5 km.

Gannat Rando lädt Sie ein, für den Telethon zu wandern.

– Dynamisches Wandern: Strecke von 9,5 km.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-30 par Office de tourisme Val de Sioule