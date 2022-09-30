N’OUBLIEZ PAS LES PAROLES SE DONNE EN SPECTACLE Le Mans Le Mans
N’OUBLIEZ PAS LES PAROLES SE DONNE EN SPECTACLE Le Mans, 30 septembre 2022, Le Mans.
N’OUBLIEZ PAS LES PAROLES SE DONNE EN SPECTACLE Antarès 2, avenue d’Antarès Le Mans
2022-09-30 20:30:00 – 2022-09-30 Antarès 2, avenue d’Antarès
Le Mans Sarthe
EUR 29 46 Mise en vente vendredi 17/12/21 à 11h.
Billetterie disponible à l’Office de Tourisme du Mans.
L’émission revient au spectacle à Antarès au Mans !
Mise en vente vendredi 17/12/21 à 11h.
Billetterie disponible à l’Office de Tourisme du Mans.
Antarès 2, avenue d’Antarès Le Mans
dernière mise à jour : 2021-12-16 par