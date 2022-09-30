N’OUBLIEZ PAS LES PAROLES SE DONNE EN SPECTACLE Le Mans, 30 septembre 2022, Le Mans.

N’OUBLIEZ PAS LES PAROLES SE DONNE EN SPECTACLE Antarès 2, avenue d’Antarès Le Mans
2022-09-30 20:30:00 – 2022-09-30 Antarès 2, avenue d’Antarès
Le Mans Sarthe

EUR 29 46   Mise en vente vendredi 17/12/21 à 11h.

Billetterie disponible à l’Office de Tourisme du Mans.

L’émission revient au spectacle à Antarès au Mans !

Accueil

Mise en vente vendredi 17/12/21 à 11h.

Billetterie disponible à l’Office de Tourisme du Mans.

Antarès 2, avenue d’Antarès Le Mans
dernière mise à jour : 2021-12-16 par