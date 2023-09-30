MELANDO – LES 14ÈMES RENCONTRES DES CULTURES EN PIC SAINT-LOUP SPECTACLE : « ERRANCES » Notre-Dame-de-Londres
Notre-Dame-de-Londres,Hérault
”Une performance qui nous invite à ressentir dans notre chair la question : quand ai-je oublié mon corps ? ”.
Notre-Dame-de-Londres 34380 Hérault Occitanie
a performance that invites us to feel in our flesh the question: when did I forget my body?
un espectáculo que nos invita a sentir en nuestras carnes la pregunta: ¿cuándo olvidé mi cuerpo?
?eine Performance, die uns einlädt, in unserem Fleisch die Frage zu spüren: Wann habe ich meinen Körper vergessen?
