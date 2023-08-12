FESTIVAL DES ABBAYES : RENCONTRE MUSIQUE ALIA MENS NOTRE DAME DE GALILEE Saint-Dié-des-Vosges, 12 août 2023, Saint-Dié-des-Vosges.

Saint-Dié-des-Vosges,Vosges

Les conférences et les rencontres sont devenues des moments incontournables du festival.

Elles attirent un nombreux public et offrent un éclairage historique, musical ou philosophique sur les sujets abordés.

Rencontre musicale avec Olivier Spilmont à propos du concert « Summa ».. Tout public

Samedi 2023-08-12 à 17:30:00 ; fin : 2023-08-12 19:00:00. 0 EUR.

NOTRE DAME DE GALILEE

Saint-Dié-des-Vosges 88100 Vosges Grand Est



Conferences and meetings have become essential parts of the festival.

They attract large audiences and offer a historical, musical or philosophical perspective on the subjects addressed.

Musical encounter with Olivier Spilmont about the « Summa » concert.

Las conferencias y encuentros se han convertido en una parte fundamental del festival.

Atraen a numeroso público y ofrecen una perspectiva histórica, musical o filosófica de los temas tratados.

Encuentro musical con Olivier Spilmont a propósito del concierto « Summa ».

Die Vorträge und Begegnungen sind zu einem festen Bestandteil des Festivals geworden.

Sie ziehen ein großes Publikum an und bieten historische, musikalische oder philosophische Einblicke in die behandelten Themen.

Musikalische Begegnung mit Olivier Spilmont über das Konzert « Summa ».

Mise à jour le 2023-06-02 par OT SAINT DIE DES VOSGES