NOT WAVING + SPIVAK Petit Bain, 27 janvier 2022, Paris.

Date et horaire exacts : Le jeudi 27 janvier 2022

de 20h à 23h

payant

Petit Bain présente :

NOT WAVING

De distorsions analogiques à la no wave, en passant par l’indus 80’s, l’acid et toutes les autres musiques freaks possibles, NOT WAVING torture et recrache les sons pour en sortir une musique unique, une EBM réappropriée presque réinventée.

SPIVAK :

Her work is a play on the nuances and poetics of pop with her themes alluding to her myth inspiring heritage in a folk tinted voyage of esoteric explorations. She constructs her sound using analogue apparatus, applying her appreciation to the timelessness of classic machines, while delving into the brave new world of technology.

Concerts -> Électronique

Petit Bain 7 port de la Gare Paris 75013

Contact :Petit Bain 0180484981 contact@petitbain.org https://fb.me/e/1RV45alR0

Date complète :

