Visites à thèmes – Normandy American Cemetery Normandy American Cemetery, 12 mai 2023, Colleville-sur-Mer. Visites à thèmes – Normandy American Cemetery 12 – 14 mai Normandy American Cemetery Free access – Accès libre et gratuit Discover the Normandy American Cemetery through thematic tours.

Découvrez le Cimetière Américain de Normandie au travers de visites à thème. Normandy American Cemetery COLLEVILLE SUR MER Colleville-sur-Mer 14710 Calvados Normandy [{« type »: « email », « value »: « NormandyVisits@abmc.gov »}] Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-05-12T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-05-12T12:00:00+02:00

2023-05-14T14:30:00+02:00 – 2023-05-14T15:30:00+02:00 ABMC

