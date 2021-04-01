” De l’insolite à l’excellence : objets insolites et emblématiques ” Musée de la coutellerie Nogent
1 avril – 31 octobre 2021 Sur place Adulte : 3.50 € / Enfant (6-12 ans) : 1 € / gratuit – 6 ans / Visite guidée sur réservation 4.00 €/pers. (+ 20 pers. ou forfait) 0325318921, http://www.villedenogent52.fr/page/culture/musee, accueil-musee@villedenogent52.com
Aussi originale qu’inédite, cette exposition inaugure cette année-anniversaire avec un focus sur des objets aussi surprenants qu’exceptionnels. Tantôt emblématiques tantôt insolites – parfois les deux, ces objets, fabriqués par des couteliers émérites ou le plus souvent anonymes, sont présentés à travers quatre thématiques : « micro-méga », « animal », « prohibé.e(s) » et « désuet.ète(s) ». En regard de ces objets caractérisés par leur originalité sinon leur singularité, leurs pendants « emblématiques » classés autour des sept catégories de la coutellerie témoignent d’un savoir-faire exceptionnel dont la renommée a largement dépassé les frontières de l’Hexagone.
Ouvert du 01/04 au 31/10 de 10h à 12h et de 14h à 18h (sauf les lundis 1er mai).
Musée de la coutellerie Place Charles de Gaulle 52800 Nogent 52800 Nogent Haute-Marne
03.25.31.89.21 https://www.villedenogent52.fr/page/culture/musee/ Créé pour mettre à l’honneur un patrimoine identitaire, le Musée de la coutellerie présente, dans un cadre moderne, l’histoire technique et sociale de cette activité traditionnelle du 18e siècle à nos jours. Installé dans une ancienne coutellerie, le musée valorise également les technologies nouvelles, fruits d’un savoir-faire traditionnel aujourd’hui renouvelé.
