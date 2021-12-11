NOEL SOLIDAIRE AVEC RIVES DE LOIRE Orée d’Anjou, 11 décembre 2021, Orée d'Anjou.

NOEL SOLIDAIRE AVEC RIVES DE LOIRE SALLE POLYVALENTE LIRE Orée d’Anjou
2021-12-11 12:30:00 – 2021-12-11 19:00:00 SALLE POLYVALENTE LIRE
Orée d’Anjou Maine-et-Loire

  Le centre socioculturel Rives de Loire organise un Noël solidaire comprenant un repas festif dès 12h30.
Vous pouvez venir avec votre instrument pour jouer ou vos paroles pour chanter !
Des animations pour enfants seront également proposées.
Sur inscription jusqu’au 30/11
Participation financière libre, transport possible.

Venez fêter Noël de façon solidaire !

SALLE POLYVALENTE LIRE Orée d’Anjou
