NOEL SOLIDAIRE AVEC RIVES DE LOIRE Orée d’Anjou, 11 décembre 2021, Orée d'Anjou. NOEL SOLIDAIRE AVEC RIVES DE LOIRE SALLE POLYVALENTE LIRE Orée d’Anjou

2021-12-11 12:30:00 – 2021-12-11 19:00:00 SALLE POLYVALENTE LIRE

Orée d’Anjou Maine-et-Loire Le centre socioculturel Rives de Loire organise un Noël solidaire comprenant un repas festif dès 12h30.

Vous pouvez venir avec votre instrument pour jouer ou vos paroles pour chanter !

Des animations pour enfants seront également proposées.

Sur inscription jusqu’au 30/11

Participation financière libre, transport possible. SALLE POLYVALENTE LIRE Orée d’Anjou

