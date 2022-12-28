Noël à Marmande – Animations du mercredi 28 Marmande Marmande
Noël à Marmande – Animations du mercredi 28
Animations de Noël du mercredi 28 :
– Tempête de Neige de 15h à 18h (Place Clemenceau).
– Calèche d’Annika de 15h à 18h (Place du Marché et Clemenceau).
– Tarification suivant Animations.
Programme complet https://www.mairie-marmande.fr/index.php/tout-agenda
dernière mise à jour : 2022-12-13 par