Noël à Lampaul Lampaul-Guimiliau Lampaul-Guimiliau
Noël à Lampaul Lampaul-Guimiliau, 4 décembre 2021, Lampaul-Guimiliau.
2021-12-04 – 2021-12-18
Lampaul-Guimiliau Finistère
Samedi 4
– 17h : lancement des illuminations de Noël
– Place du Villers
– Diverses animations : décoration collective du sapin, vin chaud et chants de Noël
Vendredi 17
– 9h30 à la bibliothèque
– Spectacle pour les 0-4 ans
– Inscriptions : 07 50 14 27 25
Vendredi 17
– Concert de Gospel
– A l’église
– A 20h
– Ouvert à tous
– Tarif : au chapeau
Samedi 18
– Salle de la Tannerie
– 14h-20h : manège gratuit « Fantasy Land »
– 14h-16h : ateliers créatifs de Noël
– 14h-17h : escape game de Noël
– 14h-17h : sonnez la cloche pour une histoire !!!
contes de Noël à la demande
– 16h : goûter
– 17h30-19h : théâtre des enfants et ados
A partir du mercredi 15
– Crèche de Noël à l’église
Lampaul-Guimiliau
