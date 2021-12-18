Lampaul-Guimiliau Lampaul-Guimiliau Finistère, Lampaul-Guimiliau Noël à Lampaul Lampaul-Guimiliau Lampaul-Guimiliau Catégories d’évènement: Finistère

Lampaul-Guimiliau

Noël à Lampaul Lampaul-Guimiliau, 4 décembre 2021, Lampaul-Guimiliau. Noël à Lampaul Lampaul-Guimiliau

2021-12-04 – 2021-12-18

Lampaul-Guimiliau Finistère Samedi 4

– 17h : lancement des illuminations de Noël

– Place du Villers

– Diverses animations : décoration collective du sapin, vin chaud et chants de Noël Vendredi 17

– 9h30 à la bibliothèque

– Spectacle pour les 0-4 ans

– Inscriptions : 07 50 14 27 25 Vendredi 17

– Concert de Gospel

– A l’église

– A 20h

– Ouvert à tous

– Tarif : au chapeau Samedi 18

– Salle de la Tannerie

– 14h-20h : manège gratuit « Fantasy Land »

– 14h-16h : ateliers créatifs de Noël

– 14h-17h : escape game de Noël

– 14h-17h : sonnez la cloche pour une histoire !!!

contes de Noël à la demande

– 16h : goûter

– 17h30-19h : théâtre des enfants et ados A partir du mercredi 15

– Crèche de Noël à l’église Samedi 4

– 17h : lancement des illuminations de Noël

– Place du Villers

– Diverses animations : décoration collective du sapin, vin chaud et chants de Noël Vendredi 17

– 9h30 à la bibliothèque

– Spectacle pour les 0-4 ans

– Inscriptions : 07 50 14 27 25 Vendredi 17

– Concert de Gospel

– A l’église

– A 20h

– Ouvert à tous

– Tarif : au chapeau Samedi 18

– Salle de la Tannerie

– 14h-20h : manège gratuit « Fantasy Land »

– 14h-16h : ateliers créatifs de Noël

– 14h-17h : escape game de Noël

– 14h-17h : sonnez la cloche pour une histoire !!!

contes de Noël à la demande

– 16h : goûter

– 17h30-19h : théâtre des enfants et ados A partir du mercredi 15

– Crèche de Noël à l’église Lampaul-Guimiliau

dernière mise à jour : 2021-11-23 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Finistère, Lampaul-Guimiliau Autres Lieu Lampaul-Guimiliau Adresse Ville Lampaul-Guimiliau lieuville Lampaul-Guimiliau