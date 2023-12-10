Téléthon Noailles, 10 décembre 2023, Noailles.

Noailles,Corrèze

Nombreuses animations à l’occasion du Téléthon.

Au programme :

– 9h30 : promenade pédestre au départ du parking randonneurs au Domaine de La Fage

Animations sportives à la salle polyvalente :

– 10h-11h15 : démonstration de yoga

– 14h-17h : démonstration et initiation de karaté et de self-défense

Tarif : 5€ au profit du Téléthon.

Noailles 19600 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Numerous events to celebrate the Telethon.

On the program:

– 9:30 am: walking tour departing from the hikers’ parking lot at Domaine de La Fage

Sports activities at the Salle Polyvalente:

– 10am-11.15am: yoga demonstration

– 2pm-5pm: karate and self-defense demonstration and initiation

Price: 5? to benefit Téléthon

Numerosos actos con motivo del Teletón.

En el programa:

– 9.30 h: marcha a pie desde el aparcamiento para excursionistas del Domaine de La Fage

Actividades deportivas en la sala polivalente:

– 10.00-11.15 h: demostración de yoga

– 14.00-17.00: demostración e iniciación al kárate y a la defensa personal

Precio: 5? a beneficio del Teletón

Zahlreiche Animationen anlässlich des Telethon.

Auf dem Programm stehen:

– 9.30 Uhr: Fußwanderung ab dem Wanderparkplatz in der Domaine de La Fage

Sportliche Animationen in der Mehrzweckhalle :

– 10.00-11.15 Uhr: Vorführung von Yoga

– 14h-17h: Vorführung und Einführung in Karate und Selbstverteidigung

Preis: 5 ? zugunsten des Téléthon

