Téléthon Noailles
Téléthon Noailles, 10 décembre 2023, Noailles.
Noailles,Corrèze
Nombreuses animations à l’occasion du Téléthon.
Au programme :
– 9h30 : promenade pédestre au départ du parking randonneurs au Domaine de La Fage
Animations sportives à la salle polyvalente :
– 10h-11h15 : démonstration de yoga
– 14h-17h : démonstration et initiation de karaté et de self-défense
Tarif : 5€ au profit du Téléthon.
Noailles 19600 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Numerous events to celebrate the Telethon.
On the program:
– 9:30 am: walking tour departing from the hikers’ parking lot at Domaine de La Fage
Sports activities at the Salle Polyvalente:
– 10am-11.15am: yoga demonstration
– 2pm-5pm: karate and self-defense demonstration and initiation
Price: 5? to benefit Téléthon
Numerosos actos con motivo del Teletón.
En el programa:
– 9.30 h: marcha a pie desde el aparcamiento para excursionistas del Domaine de La Fage
Actividades deportivas en la sala polivalente:
– 10.00-11.15 h: demostración de yoga
– 14.00-17.00: demostración e iniciación al kárate y a la defensa personal
Precio: 5? a beneficio del Teletón
Zahlreiche Animationen anlässlich des Telethon.
Auf dem Programm stehen:
– 9.30 Uhr: Fußwanderung ab dem Wanderparkplatz in der Domaine de La Fage
Sportliche Animationen in der Mehrzweckhalle :
– 10.00-11.15 Uhr: Vorführung von Yoga
– 14h-17h: Vorführung und Einführung in Karate und Selbstverteidigung
Preis: 5 ? zugunsten des Téléthon
