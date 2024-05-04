NO ESCAPE W/ SNTS PH4 RECORDS dock des suds Marseille, samedi 4 mai 2024.

NO ESCAPE W/ SNTS PH4 RECORDS ♫♫♫ Samedi 4 mai, 23h55 dock des suds A partir de 13,99€ en pré-vente uniquement

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-05-04T23:55:00+02:00 – 2024-05-05T07:00:00+02:00

Fin : 2024-05-04T23:55:00+02:00 – 2024-05-05T07:00:00+02:00

PH4 RECORDS présente NO ESCAPE w/ SNTS

Nous avons l’honneur d’accueillir l’artiste SNTS en cité phocéenne le samedi 4 mai au Dock des Suds.

SNTS est un acteur majeur de la techno industrielle sombre et texturée connu dans le monde entier pour ses SET LIVE d’un autre temps.

Célèbre aussi pour ses tracks “An Era Of Absurdity” “Ego Death” ou encore “Open The Other Eye – SNTS remix”, il est aujourd’hui un artiste inévitable des plus grands festivals et événements du monde.

Pour partager la scène, nos artistes résidents BENZO et WOLK, ainsi que BLASPHEME, le fondateur d’Eclipse et l’incontournable MARKUS VOLKER seront présents..

Votre confiance nous pousse tous les jours à nous surpasser et cet événement marque un nouveau palier dans l’aventure de Ph4 Records.

LINE-UP:

► SNTS (SNTS RECORDS, SACRED COURT LABEL – ES)

Industrial Techno

↘︎ Vidéo YouTube : www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk7Qr6I4nfk

↘︎ SC : www.soundcloud.com/sntsrecords

↘︎ FB : www.facebook.com/SNTS-477350175608910

↘︎ IG : www.instagram.com/snts_records/

► BENZO (ITEM Artists, PH4 RECORDS – Marseille, FR)

Hard Techno, Industrial Techno

↘︎ Vidéo YouTube : www.youtube.com/watch?v=bgZ8znnIlRc

↘︎ SC : soundcloud.com/benzoph4

↘︎ FB : www.facebook.com/benzOph4/

↘︎ IG : www.instagram.com/benzo_ph4/?hl=fr

► WOLK (ITEM Artists, PH4 RECORDS – Marseille, FR)

Deep Techno, Progressive

↘︎ SC : soundcloud.com/wolk-fr

↘︎ FB : www.facebook.com/DJ.Wolke

↘︎ IG : www.instagram.com/wolk.ph4/

► MARKUS VOLKER, ( Marseille, FR)

Peak Time Techno

↘︎ Vidéo YouTube : www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gv_BmyBOC74

↘︎ SC : soundcloud.com/markus-volker

↘︎ FB : www.facebook.com/gabriel3005

↘︎ IG : www.instagram.com/markus_volker/?hl=fr

► BLASPHEME (ECLIPSE, NO GENDER – Marseille, FR)

Industrial techno, Raw, Hardcore

↘︎ SC : soundcloud.com/blasphememusic

↘︎ IG : www.instagram.com/blaspheme____/?hl=fr

