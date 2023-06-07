NOCTURNE AU COMPTOIR DE NISSAN: LES VIGNERONS DU PAYS D’ENSÉRUNE Route de Poilhes, 7 juin 2023, Nissan-lez-Enserune.

Le caveau se transforme en bar à vins. Autour d’un tonneau ou assis à une table, venez profiter de l’agréable atmosphère de notre « Jardin des afters », restauration auprès de food truck locaux et variés.

Concert Live « Soul and Pepper », Duo lounge aux sonorités jazzy, pop, soul et rock’n’roll, qui saura créer une ambiance élégante, conviviale et chaleureuse..

2023-06-07 à ; fin : 2023-06-07 . .

Route de Poilhes

Nissan-lez-Enserune 34440 Hérault Occitanie



The cellar is transformed into a wine bar. Around a barrel or seated at a table, come and enjoy the pleasant atmosphere of our « Jardin des afters », catering from local and varied food trucks.

Live concert » Soul and Pepper « , a lounge duo with jazzy, pop, soul and rock’n’roll sounds, which will create an elegant, friendly and warm atmosphere.

La bodega se transforma en un bar de vinos. Alrededor de un barril o sentado en una mesa, venga a disfrutar del agradable ambiente de nuestro « Jardin des afters », atendido por food trucks locales y variados.

Concierto en directo « Soul and Pepper », un dúo lounge con sonidos jazzy, pop, soul y rock’n’roll, que creará un ambiente elegante, acogedor y cálido.

Der Weinkeller verwandelt sich in eine Weinbar. Genießen Sie die angenehme Atmosphäre unseres « Jardin des afters » (Garten der After-Work-Partys), wo Sie sich von lokalen und vielfältigen Foodtrucks verpflegen lassen können.

Live-Konzert « Soul and Pepper », ein Lounge-Duo mit jazzigen Klängen, Pop, Soul und Rock’n’Roll, das eine elegante, freundliche und warme Atmosphäre schaffen wird.

