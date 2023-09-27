Panique au dancing Niort, 27 septembre 2023, Niort.

Niort,Deux-Sèvres

Panique au dancing revient à Niort du 27 septembre au 30 septembre.

Au programme : danse, performance en salle ou dans l’espace public. Les spectacles sont gratuits ou payants.

Certains d’entre eux ont une limites d’âge.

Chaque soir, petits plats maisons, bières artisanales et large choix de vins locaux.

Samedi dès 12h, assiettes d’huîtres et verre de vin blanc.

Plus d’info sur : https://paniqueaudancing.fr/programmation-2023.

2023-09-27 fin : 2023-09-30 . .

Niort 79000 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Panique au dancing returns to Niort from September 27 to September 30.

On the program: dance, indoor and public performances. Shows are free or paying.

Some are subject to age restrictions.

Every evening, home-cooked meals, craft beers and a wide selection of local wines.

Saturday from 12pm, oyster platters and a glass of white wine.

More info at: https://paniqueaudancing.fr/programmation-2023

Panique au dancing vuelve a Niort del 27 al 30 de septiembre.

En el programa: danza, espectáculos de sala y espectáculos públicos. Los espectáculos son gratuitos o de pago.

Algunos tienen límite de edad.

Todas las noches habrá comida casera, cervezas artesanales y una amplia selección de vinos locales.

El sábado a partir de las 12h, bandejas de ostras y una copa de vino blanco.

Más información en: https://paniqueaudancing.fr/programmation-2023

Panique au dancing kehrt vom 27. September bis zum 30. September nach Niort zurück.

Auf dem Programm stehen Tanz, Performance im Saal oder im öffentlichen Raum. Die Aufführungen sind kostenlos oder kostenpflichtig.

Für einige von ihnen gibt es eine Altersbeschränkung.

Jeden Abend gibt es kleine hausgemachte Gerichte, handwerklich gebrautes Bier und eine große Auswahl an lokalen Weinen.

Samstag ab 12 Uhr: Austernteller und ein Glas Weißwein.

Weitere Informationen unter: https://paniqueaudancing.fr/programmation-2023

Mise à jour le 2023-07-05 par OT Niort Marais Poitevin