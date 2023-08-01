Street art niortais : visite guidée en vélo Niort, 1 août 2023, Niort.

Niort,Deux-Sèvres

Le festival de street-art « Le 4e Mur » vous donne rendez-vous le mardi 1er août et le jeudi 24 août, à 20h30, pour une visite guidée en vélo du street art Niortais.

Niort est réputée pour ses nombreuses peintures murales réalisées par des artistes de renommée internationale.

Gratuit.

Sur réservation réservations : 05 49 78 74 11.

Lieu de rendez-vous donné à la réservation.

Nombre de places limité.

Pensez à votre éclairage de vélo !.

2023-08-01 fin : 2023-08-01 . EUR.

Niort 79000 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Due to the health crisis, the festival, originally scheduled for the weekend of 18 and 19 July 2020, is cancelled. See you on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 July 2021 for its 32nd edition.

One of the first appointments of painters in France organized by Magné Animation, cultural association supported by the National Fairs (the French Artists Society and the Purple Room) and specialized newspapers (Universe of the Arts) and various loyal partners.

The guests of honor at the Cultural Space of the Four Pontet are: Richard Gautier, painter and president of the jury 2021; Yeva, sculptor of Russian origin; Jean Delettre and Daniel Doutre, painters. Draughtsman Tony Jandard at City Hall.

Free parking and access to the Festival site. Centre-bourg and banks of the Sèvre pedestrian area during the event.

Debido a la crisis sanitaria, el festival, inicialmente programado para el fin de semana 18 y 19 de julio de 2020, fue cancelado. Cita los sábados 17 y 18 de julio de 2021 para su 32ª edición.

Una de las primeras citas de pintores en Francia organizada por Magne Animation, asociación cultural apoyada por los Salones Nacionales (la Sociedad de Artistas Franceses y el Salón Violeta) y periódicos especializados (Universo de las Artes) y varios socios fieles.

Los invitados de honor al Espacio Cultural del Four Pontet son: Richard Gautier, artista pintor y presidente del jurado 2021; Yeva, escultora de origen ruso; Jean Delettre y Daniel Doutre, artistas pintores. El dibujante Tony Jandard en el ayuntamiento.

Aparcamientos y acceso gratuito al recinto del Festival. Centro de la ciudad y orillas de la Sèvre peatonales durante la manifestación.

Das Streetart-Festival « Le 4e Mur » lädt Sie am Dienstag, den 1. August, und am Donnerstag, den 24. August, um 20:30 Uhr zu einer geführten Fahrradtour durch die Streetart von Niortais ein.

Niort ist bekannt für seine zahlreichen Wandmalereien, die von international bekannten Künstlern angefertigt wurden.

Die Teilnahme ist kostenlos.

Auf Reservierung Reservierungen: 05 49 78 74 11.

Treffpunkt wird bei der Reservierung angegeben.

Begrenzte Anzahl an Plätzen.

Denken Sie an Ihre Fahrradbeleuchtung!

Mise à jour le 2023-07-07 par OT Niort Marais Poitevin