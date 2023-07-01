Music’apéro St-Flo Place Georges Renon, 1 juillet 2023, Niort.

Une belle opportunité pour se réunir entre amis ou en famille pour faire la fête. Au programme : concert, animations et spectacles pour tous !

Buvette et petite restauration sur place

Gratuit..

2023-07-01 à ; fin : 2023-07-01 23:00:00. EUR.

Place Georges Renon

Niort 79000 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A great opportunity to get together with friends or family to celebrate. On the program: concert, animations and shows for all!

Refreshment bar and snacks on site

Free of charge.

Una gran oportunidad para reunirse con los amigos o la familia y celebrarlo. En el programa: conciertos, animaciones y espectáculos para todos

Refrescos y tentempiés in situ

Entrada gratuita.

Eine gute Gelegenheit, sich mit Freunden oder der Familie zum Feiern zu treffen. Auf dem Programm stehen Konzerte, Animationen und Aufführungen für alle!

Getränke und kleine Snacks vor Ort

Kostenlos.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-10 par OT Niort Marais Poitevin