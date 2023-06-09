Concert de Colours in the street au Hangar 21 rue Alexandre de Humboldt, 9 juin 2023, Niort.

Vendredi 9 juin, venez découvrir le tout nouvel album du groupe Niortais Colours in the street en avant première au Hangar!.

21 rue Alexandre de Humboldt Bar-restaurant « Hangar »

Niort 79000 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Friday, June 9th, come and discover the new album of the Niort-based band Colours in the street in preview at the Hangar!

El viernes 9 de junio, venga a descubrir el nuevo álbum del grupo de Niort Colours in the street en primicia en el Hangar

Am Freitag, den 9. Juni, feiert das neue Album der Band Colours in the street aus Niort im Hangar Premiere!

