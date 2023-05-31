Spectacle musical du trio Ali Baba 9 Boulevard Main, 31 mai 2023, Niort.

Les richesses cachées d’Ali Baba !

Trois musiciens volubiles et détonnants embarquent en tapis volant pour rejoindre le bal de Morgiane. Accordéon, zarb et trombone accompagnent l’histoire contée d’Ali Baba ! Joyeusement, ce gang de musiciens fait tout vibrer sur son passage.

Ils performeront leur spectacle d’une durée d’1h20 au Moulin Du Roc, le mercredi 31 mai à 15h et à 18h.

Cette nouvelle pépite de la compagnie Éclats – déjà accueillie avec Jungle en 2021 et Groink en 2017 – prend appui sur ce conte pour partager des questions de société qui traversent les siècles : richesse, pauvreté et inégalités.

Avec cette histoire, Stéphane Guignard propage l’espoir, la joie et la bonne humeur avec un Sésame, ouvre-toi vers la liberté et la richesse du coeur.

Tarifs : de 5€ à 10€

Réservations en ligne ou par téléphone.

Source : lemoulinduroc.fr.

9 Boulevard Main Le Moulin Du Roc

Niort 79000 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The hidden wealth of Ali Baba!

Three voluble and explosive musicians embark on a flying carpet to join the ball of Morgiane. Accordion, zarb and trombone accompany the story of Ali Baba! Joyfully, this gang of musicians makes everything vibrate on its way.

They will perform their 1h20 show at the Moulin Du Roc, on Wednesday May 31st at 3pm and 6pm.

This new nugget from the Éclats company ? already hosted with Jungle in 2021 and Groink in 2017 ? uses this tale to share societal issues that span the centuries: wealth, poverty and inequality.

With this story, Stéphane Guignard spreads hope, joy and good humor with Sesame, open yourself to freedom and the richness of the heart.

Prices : from 5? to 10?

Reservations online or by phone.

Source : lemoulinduroc.fr

¡Las riquezas ocultas de Alí Babá!

Tres músicos alegres y explosivos se embarcan en una alfombra voladora para unirse al baile de Morgiane. Acordeón, zarbo y trombón acompañan la historia de Alí Babá Esta banda de músicos hace vibrar alegremente todo a su paso.

Presentarán su espectáculo de 1h20 en el Moulin Du Roc, el miércoles 31 de mayo a las 15h y a las 18h.

Esta nueva pepita de la compañía Éclats ? ya presentada con Jungle en 2021 y Groink en 2017 ? utiliza este cuento para compartir cuestiones sociales que abarcan los siglos: riqueza, pobreza y desigualdad.

Con esta historia, Stéphane Guignard contagia esperanza, alegría y buen humor con Sésamo, ábrase a la libertad y a la riqueza del corazón.

Precios: de 5? a 10?

Reservas en línea o por teléfono.

Fuente : lemoulinduroc.fr

Die verborgenen Reichtümer von Ali Baba!

Drei wortgewandte und explosive Musiker begeben sich auf einen fliegenden Teppich, um an Morgiane’s Ball teilzunehmen. Akkordeon, Zarb und Posaune begleiten die Geschichte von Ali Baba! Diese fröhliche Musikerbande bringt alles zum Vibrieren.

Sie werden ihre 1 Stunde 20 Minuten dauernde Show im Moulin Du Roc am Mittwoch, den 31. Mai um 15 Uhr und um 18 Uhr aufführen.

Dieser neue Nugget der Compagnie Éclats ? die bereits mit Jungle im Jahr 2021 und Groink im Jahr 2017 zu Gast war ? stützt sich auf dieses Märchen, um gesellschaftliche Fragen zu teilen, die sich durch die Jahrhunderte ziehen: Reichtum, Armut und Ungleichheit.

Mit dieser Geschichte verbreitet Stéphane Guignard Hoffnung, Freude und gute Laune mit einem Sesam, öffne dich für die Freiheit und den Reichtum des Herzens.

Eintrittspreise: von 5? bis 10?

Reservierungen online oder per Telefon.

Quelle: lemoulinduroc.fr

