Les Rafiots en scène 40 Rue de la Terraudière, 4 mai 2023, Niort.

Venez rencontrer les amateurs de La Chaloupe pour partager le résultat de leur travail dans une ambiance conviviale remplie de bonne humeur !

AU PROGRAMME:

• Jeudi 4 mai:

19h00: Hansel et Gretel – Rafiot 11-13ans

20h30: La Maison de Bernarda Alba – Rafiot Adultes

• Vendredi 5 mai:

19h00: 1,2,3, Théatre ! – Rafiot 8-12ans

19h30: L’arrêt de Bus – Rafiot 13-15ans

20h30: La Maison de Bernarda Alba – Rafiot Adultes

20h45: HippolyteS – Rafiot 15-18ans

• Samedi 6 mai:

14h00: 1,2,3, Théâtre ! – Rafiot 8-12ans

16h00: Hansel et Gretel – Rafiot 11-13ans

17h00: L’arrêt de Bus – Rafiot 13-15ans

18h00: HippolyteS – Rafiot 15-18ans

20h30: La Maison de Bernarda Alba – Rafiot Adultes

Buvette et grignotage sur place.

Réservez sur: helloasso.com ou sur place.

Source: La Compagnie La Chaloupe.

2023-05-04 à ; fin : 2023-05-06 . EUR.

40 Rue de la Terraudière Patronage Laïque

Niort 79000 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Come and meet the amateurs of La Chaloupe to share the result of their work in a friendly atmosphere full of good humor!

ON THE PROGRAM:

? Thursday May 4th:

7:00 pm: Hansel and Gretel – Rafiot 11-13 years old

8:30 p.m.: The House of Bernarda Alba – Rafiot Adults

? Friday May 5th:

7pm: 1,2,3, Theater! – Rafiot 8-12yrs

7:30 p.m.: L’arrêt de Bus – Rafiot 13-15ans

8:30pm: The House of Bernarda Alba – Rafiot Adults

8:45pm: HippolyteS – Rafiot 15-18yrs

? Saturday, May 6th:

2pm: 1,2,3, Theater! – Puppy 8-12 years old

4:00 pm: Hansel and Gretel – Rafiot 11-13yrs

5:00 pm: The Bus Stop – Rafiot 13-15yrs

6:00 pm: HippolyteS – Rafiot 15-18yrs

8:30pm: The House of Bernarda Alba – Rafiot Adults

Refreshments and snacks on site.

Book on: helloasso.com or on site.

Source: La Compagnie La Chaloupe

Venga a conocer a los aficionados de La Chaloupe para compartir los resultados de su trabajo en un ambiente amistoso y lleno de buen humor

EN EL PROGRAMA:

? Jueves 4 de mayo:

19:00: Hansel y Gretel – Rafiot 11-13 años

20:30: La casa de Bernarda Alba – Rafiot Adultos

? Viernes 5 de mayo

19:00: 1,2,3, ¡Teatro! – Rafiot 8-12 años

19.30 h: La parada del autobús – Rafiot 13-15 años

20h30: La casa de Bernarda Alba – Rafiot Adultos

20:45: HippolyteS – Rafiot 15-18 años

? Sábado 6 de mayo

14:00 h: 1,2,3, ¡Teatro! – Marionetas 8-12 años

16:00: Hansel y Gretel – Rafiot 11-13 años

17:00: La parada del autobús – Rafiot 13-15 años

18:00: HippolyteS – Rafiot 15-18 años

20:30: La casa de Bernarda Alba – Rafiot Adultos

Refrescos y tentempiés in situ.

Reservas en: helloasso.com o in situ.

Fuente: La Compagnie La Chaloupe

Treffen Sie die Amateure von La Chaloupe, um das Ergebnis ihrer Arbeit in einer geselligen Atmosphäre voller guter Laune zu teilen!

AU PROGRAMME:

? Donnerstag, 4. Mai:

19:00 Uhr: Hänsel und Gretel – Rafiot 11-13J

20:30 Uhr: Das Haus der Bernarda Alba – Schiff Erwachsene

? Freitag, 5. Mai:

19:00 Uhr: 1,2,3, Theater! – Rafiot 8-12J

19.30 Uhr: L’arrêt de Bus – Rafiot 13-15J

20:30 Uhr: Das Haus der Bernarda Alba – Rafiot Erwachsene

20:45 Uhr: HippolyteS – Rafiot 15-18 Jahre

? Samstag, 6. Mai:

14:00 Uhr: 1,2,3, Theater! – Rafiot 8-12J

16.00 Uhr: Hänsel und Gretel – Rafiot 11-13 J

17.00 Uhr: Die Bushaltestelle – Rafiot 13-15 J

18:00 Uhr: HippolyteS – Rafiot 15-18 J

20:30 Uhr: Das Haus von Bernarda Alba – Rafiot Erwachsene

Getränke und Knabbereien vor Ort.

Reservieren Sie unter: helloasso.com oder vor Ort.

Quelle: La Compagnie La Chaloupe

Mise à jour le 2023-04-14 par OT Niort Marais Poitevin