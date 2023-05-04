Les Rafiots en scène 40 Rue de la Terraudière Niort
Les Rafiots en scène 40 Rue de la Terraudière, 4 mai 2023, Niort.
Venez rencontrer les amateurs de La Chaloupe pour partager le résultat de leur travail dans une ambiance conviviale remplie de bonne humeur !
AU PROGRAMME:
• Jeudi 4 mai:
19h00: Hansel et Gretel – Rafiot 11-13ans
20h30: La Maison de Bernarda Alba – Rafiot Adultes
• Vendredi 5 mai:
19h00: 1,2,3, Théatre ! – Rafiot 8-12ans
19h30: L’arrêt de Bus – Rafiot 13-15ans
20h30: La Maison de Bernarda Alba – Rafiot Adultes
20h45: HippolyteS – Rafiot 15-18ans
• Samedi 6 mai:
14h00: 1,2,3, Théâtre ! – Rafiot 8-12ans
16h00: Hansel et Gretel – Rafiot 11-13ans
17h00: L’arrêt de Bus – Rafiot 13-15ans
18h00: HippolyteS – Rafiot 15-18ans
20h30: La Maison de Bernarda Alba – Rafiot Adultes
Buvette et grignotage sur place.
Réservez sur: helloasso.com ou sur place.
Source: La Compagnie La Chaloupe.
2023-05-04 à ; fin : 2023-05-06 . EUR.
40 Rue de la Terraudière Patronage Laïque
Niort 79000 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Come and meet the amateurs of La Chaloupe to share the result of their work in a friendly atmosphere full of good humor!
ON THE PROGRAM:
? Thursday May 4th:
7:00 pm: Hansel and Gretel – Rafiot 11-13 years old
8:30 p.m.: The House of Bernarda Alba – Rafiot Adults
? Friday May 5th:
7pm: 1,2,3, Theater! – Rafiot 8-12yrs
7:30 p.m.: L’arrêt de Bus – Rafiot 13-15ans
8:30pm: The House of Bernarda Alba – Rafiot Adults
8:45pm: HippolyteS – Rafiot 15-18yrs
? Saturday, May 6th:
2pm: 1,2,3, Theater! – Puppy 8-12 years old
4:00 pm: Hansel and Gretel – Rafiot 11-13yrs
5:00 pm: The Bus Stop – Rafiot 13-15yrs
6:00 pm: HippolyteS – Rafiot 15-18yrs
8:30pm: The House of Bernarda Alba – Rafiot Adults
Refreshments and snacks on site.
Book on: helloasso.com or on site.
Source: La Compagnie La Chaloupe
Venga a conocer a los aficionados de La Chaloupe para compartir los resultados de su trabajo en un ambiente amistoso y lleno de buen humor
EN EL PROGRAMA:
? Jueves 4 de mayo:
19:00: Hansel y Gretel – Rafiot 11-13 años
20:30: La casa de Bernarda Alba – Rafiot Adultos
? Viernes 5 de mayo
19:00: 1,2,3, ¡Teatro! – Rafiot 8-12 años
19.30 h: La parada del autobús – Rafiot 13-15 años
20h30: La casa de Bernarda Alba – Rafiot Adultos
20:45: HippolyteS – Rafiot 15-18 años
? Sábado 6 de mayo
14:00 h: 1,2,3, ¡Teatro! – Marionetas 8-12 años
16:00: Hansel y Gretel – Rafiot 11-13 años
17:00: La parada del autobús – Rafiot 13-15 años
18:00: HippolyteS – Rafiot 15-18 años
20:30: La casa de Bernarda Alba – Rafiot Adultos
Refrescos y tentempiés in situ.
Reservas en: helloasso.com o in situ.
Fuente: La Compagnie La Chaloupe
Treffen Sie die Amateure von La Chaloupe, um das Ergebnis ihrer Arbeit in einer geselligen Atmosphäre voller guter Laune zu teilen!
AU PROGRAMME:
? Donnerstag, 4. Mai:
19:00 Uhr: Hänsel und Gretel – Rafiot 11-13J
20:30 Uhr: Das Haus der Bernarda Alba – Schiff Erwachsene
? Freitag, 5. Mai:
19:00 Uhr: 1,2,3, Theater! – Rafiot 8-12J
19.30 Uhr: L’arrêt de Bus – Rafiot 13-15J
20:30 Uhr: Das Haus der Bernarda Alba – Rafiot Erwachsene
20:45 Uhr: HippolyteS – Rafiot 15-18 Jahre
? Samstag, 6. Mai:
14:00 Uhr: 1,2,3, Theater! – Rafiot 8-12J
16.00 Uhr: Hänsel und Gretel – Rafiot 11-13 J
17.00 Uhr: Die Bushaltestelle – Rafiot 13-15 J
18:00 Uhr: HippolyteS – Rafiot 15-18 J
20:30 Uhr: Das Haus von Bernarda Alba – Rafiot Erwachsene
Getränke und Knabbereien vor Ort.
Reservieren Sie unter: helloasso.com oder vor Ort.
Quelle: La Compagnie La Chaloupe
Mise à jour le 2023-04-14 par OT Niort Marais Poitevin