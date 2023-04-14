Rencontres de la jeune photographie internationale – SORTIE DE RESIDENCE Divers lieux, 14 avril 2023, Niort.

14 Avril

À partir de 20h – MÉDIATHÈQUE PIERRE-MOINOT / SALLE D’EXPO

La Folle Nuit ! Véritable performance : dans la nuit, décrochage de la

première exposition des artistes en résidence et installation de leurs

œuvres créées à Niort.

15 Avril

11h – MÉDIATHÈQUE PIERRE-MOINOT / SALLE D’EXPO

Ouverture de la nouvelle exposition des artistes en résidence.

15h – PATRONAGE LAÏQUE (40 rue de la Terraudière)

Table-ronde « La place du citoyen dans les centres d’art » animée

par Brigitte Patient. Un échange sur le bénévolat dans les centres

d’art, et plus généralement dans le secteur associatif, échanges d’ex-

périence et de pratiques, les enjeux pour les structures…

18h – PATRONAGE LAÏQUE (40 rue de la Terraudière)

Rencontre avec les artistes en résidence, retours sur leur résidence

et présentation des œuvres créées à Niort.

PUIS… Soirée de clôture, DJ set avec Mari Lanera, foodtruck.

Divers lieux

Niort 79000 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



april 14th

Starting at 8pm ? MÉDIATHÈQUE PIERRE-MOINOT / EXHIBITION ROOM

The Crazy Night! A real performance : in the night, the first exhibition of the

of the first exhibition of the artists in residence and installation of their

works created in Niort.

april 15th

11h ? MÉDIATHÈQUE PIERRE-MOINOT / EXHIBITION ROOM

Opening of the new exhibition of the artists in residence.

15h ? PATRONAGE LAÏQUE (40 rue de la Terraudière)

Round-table » The place of the citizen in the art centers » animated

by Brigitte Patient. An exchange on the voluntary work in the art centers

and more generally in the associative sector, exchanges of experience and practices

exchanges of experience and practices, the stakes for the structures…

18h ? PATRONAGE LAÏQUE (40 rue de la Terraudière)

Meeting with the artists in residence, returns on their residence

and presentation of the works created in Niort.

THEN… Closing party, DJ set with Mari Lanera, foodtruck

14 de abril

A partir de las 20h ? MÉDIATHÈQUE PIERRE-MOINOT / SALA DE EXPOSICIONES

¡La Folle Nuit ! Un verdadero espectáculo: en la noche, la primera exposición de los

de la primera exposición de los artistas en residencia e instalación de sus obras

obras creadas en Niort.

15 de abril

11h ? MÉDIATHÈQUE PIERRE-MOINOT / SALA DE EXPOSICIONES

Inauguración de la nueva exposición de los artistas residentes.

15h ? PATRONATO LAÏQUE (40 rue de la Terraudière)

Mesa redonda « El lugar del ciudadano en los centros de arte » a cargo de Brigitte Patient

por Brigitte Patient. Un intercambio sobre el voluntariado en los centros de arte

y más en general en el sector asociativo, intercambios de experiencias y prácticas

intercambios de experiencias y prácticas, los retos para las estructuras…

18h ? PATRONATO LAÏQUE (40 rue de la Terraudière)

Encuentro con los artistas residentes, balance de su residencia

y presentación de las obras creadas en Niort.

DESPUÉS… Fiesta de clausura, DJ set con Mari Lanera, foodtruck

14 April

Ab 20 Uhr ? MEDIATHEK PIERRE-MOINOT / AUSSTELLUNGSRAUM

Die verrückte Nacht! Eine echte Performance: In der Nacht wird die erste Ausstellung abgehängt

ersten Ausstellung der Artists in Residence und Installation ihrer

?uvres, die in Niort entstanden sind.

15. April

11h ? MEDIATHEK PIERRE-MOINOT / AUSSTELLUNGSRAUM

Eröffnung der neuen Ausstellung der Artists in Residence.

15h ? PATRONAGE LAÏQUE (40 rue de la Terraudière)

Diskussionsrunde « Der Platz des Bürgers in den Kunstzentren », moderiert von Brigitte

von Brigitte Patient. Ein Austausch über die Freiwilligenarbeit in den Zentren

kunstzentren und im Allgemeinen im gemeinnützigen Sektor, Austausch von Erfahrungen und Erfahrungen

der Austausch von Erfahrungen und Praktiken, die Herausforderungen für die Strukturen…

18h ? PATRONAGE LAÏQUE (40 rue de la Terraudière)

Treffen mit den Künstlern in Residenz, Rückblick auf ihre Residenz

und Präsentation der in Niort geschaffenen Werke.

DANN … Abschlussabend, DJ-Set mit Mari Lanera, Foodtruck

