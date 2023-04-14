Rencontres de la jeune photographie internationale – SORTIE DE RESIDENCE Divers lieux Niort
Rencontres de la jeune photographie internationale – SORTIE DE RESIDENCE Divers lieux, 14 avril 2023, Niort.
14 Avril
À partir de 20h – MÉDIATHÈQUE PIERRE-MOINOT / SALLE D’EXPO
La Folle Nuit ! Véritable performance : dans la nuit, décrochage de la
première exposition des artistes en résidence et installation de leurs
œuvres créées à Niort.
15 Avril
11h – MÉDIATHÈQUE PIERRE-MOINOT / SALLE D’EXPO
Ouverture de la nouvelle exposition des artistes en résidence.
15h – PATRONAGE LAÏQUE (40 rue de la Terraudière)
Table-ronde « La place du citoyen dans les centres d’art » animée
par Brigitte Patient. Un échange sur le bénévolat dans les centres
d’art, et plus généralement dans le secteur associatif, échanges d’ex-
périence et de pratiques, les enjeux pour les structures…
18h – PATRONAGE LAÏQUE (40 rue de la Terraudière)
Rencontre avec les artistes en résidence, retours sur leur résidence
et présentation des œuvres créées à Niort.
PUIS… Soirée de clôture, DJ set avec Mari Lanera, foodtruck.
2023-04-14 à ; fin : 2023-04-14 . EUR.
Divers lieux
Niort 79000 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
april 14th
Starting at 8pm ? MÉDIATHÈQUE PIERRE-MOINOT / EXHIBITION ROOM
The Crazy Night! A real performance : in the night, the first exhibition of the
of the first exhibition of the artists in residence and installation of their
works created in Niort.
april 15th
11h ? MÉDIATHÈQUE PIERRE-MOINOT / EXHIBITION ROOM
Opening of the new exhibition of the artists in residence.
15h ? PATRONAGE LAÏQUE (40 rue de la Terraudière)
Round-table » The place of the citizen in the art centers » animated
by Brigitte Patient. An exchange on the voluntary work in the art centers
and more generally in the associative sector, exchanges of experience and practices
exchanges of experience and practices, the stakes for the structures…
18h ? PATRONAGE LAÏQUE (40 rue de la Terraudière)
Meeting with the artists in residence, returns on their residence
and presentation of the works created in Niort.
THEN… Closing party, DJ set with Mari Lanera, foodtruck
14 de abril
A partir de las 20h ? MÉDIATHÈQUE PIERRE-MOINOT / SALA DE EXPOSICIONES
¡La Folle Nuit ! Un verdadero espectáculo: en la noche, la primera exposición de los
de la primera exposición de los artistas en residencia e instalación de sus obras
obras creadas en Niort.
15 de abril
11h ? MÉDIATHÈQUE PIERRE-MOINOT / SALA DE EXPOSICIONES
Inauguración de la nueva exposición de los artistas residentes.
15h ? PATRONATO LAÏQUE (40 rue de la Terraudière)
Mesa redonda « El lugar del ciudadano en los centros de arte » a cargo de Brigitte Patient
por Brigitte Patient. Un intercambio sobre el voluntariado en los centros de arte
y más en general en el sector asociativo, intercambios de experiencias y prácticas
intercambios de experiencias y prácticas, los retos para las estructuras…
18h ? PATRONATO LAÏQUE (40 rue de la Terraudière)
Encuentro con los artistas residentes, balance de su residencia
y presentación de las obras creadas en Niort.
DESPUÉS… Fiesta de clausura, DJ set con Mari Lanera, foodtruck
14 April
Ab 20 Uhr ? MEDIATHEK PIERRE-MOINOT / AUSSTELLUNGSRAUM
Die verrückte Nacht! Eine echte Performance: In der Nacht wird die erste Ausstellung abgehängt
ersten Ausstellung der Artists in Residence und Installation ihrer
?uvres, die in Niort entstanden sind.
15. April
11h ? MEDIATHEK PIERRE-MOINOT / AUSSTELLUNGSRAUM
Eröffnung der neuen Ausstellung der Artists in Residence.
15h ? PATRONAGE LAÏQUE (40 rue de la Terraudière)
Diskussionsrunde « Der Platz des Bürgers in den Kunstzentren », moderiert von Brigitte
von Brigitte Patient. Ein Austausch über die Freiwilligenarbeit in den Zentren
kunstzentren und im Allgemeinen im gemeinnützigen Sektor, Austausch von Erfahrungen und Erfahrungen
der Austausch von Erfahrungen und Praktiken, die Herausforderungen für die Strukturen…
18h ? PATRONAGE LAÏQUE (40 rue de la Terraudière)
Treffen mit den Künstlern in Residenz, Rückblick auf ihre Residenz
und Präsentation der in Niort geschaffenen Werke.
DANN … Abschlussabend, DJ-Set mit Mari Lanera, Foodtruck
Mise à jour le 2023-04-06 par OT Niort Marais Poitevin