Atelier d’écriture CSC Champommier Champclairot Niort Niort
Catégories d’Évènement:
Atelier d’écriture CSC Champommier Champclairot Niort, 3 juin 2023 10:00, Niort.
Atelier d’écriture CSC Champommier Champclairot Niort 3 juin – 2 juillet
Atelier d’écriture 3 juin – 2 juillet 1
? ECRIRE, pourquoi pas vous ?
Venez découvrir et partager le plaisir d’écrire en atelier avec l’association les ateliers (entre parenthèses).
– samedi matin (10H 13H) → 03 juin – 10 juin –
– dimanche matin (10H 13H) → 04 juin – 02 juillet –
lieu -> CSC Champommier Champclairot
https://goo.gl/maps/QoPLnq13E8uPmEeJ8
renseignements & inscription :
atelier.entre.parentheses79@gmail.com / 06 86 34 95 67
CSC Champommier Champclairot 20 Sq. Germaine Clopeau, 79000 Niort Champclairot Niort 79000 Deux-Sèvres
Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda
Niort Deux-Sèvres