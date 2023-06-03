Atelier d’écriture CSC Champommier Champclairot Niort Niort Catégories d’Évènement: Deux-Sèvres

Niort Atelier d’écriture CSC Champommier Champclairot Niort, 3 juin 2023 10:00, Niort. Atelier d’écriture CSC Champommier Champclairot Niort 3 juin – 2 juillet Atelier d’écriture 3 juin – 2 juillet 1 ? ECRIRE, pourquoi pas vous ? Venez découvrir et partager le plaisir d’écrire en atelier avec l’association les ateliers (entre parenthèses). – samedi matin (10H 13H) → 03 juin – 10 juin –

– dimanche matin (10H 13H) → 04 juin – 02 juillet – lieu -> CSC Champommier Champclairot

https://goo.gl/maps/QoPLnq13E8uPmEeJ8 renseignements & inscription :

atelier.entre.parentheses79@gmail.com / 06 86 34 95 67 CSC Champommier Champclairot 20 Sq. Germaine Clopeau, 79000 Niort Champclairot Niort 79000 Deux-Sèvres Détails Heure : 10:00 Catégories d’Évènement: Deux-Sèvres, Niort Autres Lieu CSC Champommier Champclairot Adresse 20 Sq. Germaine Clopeau, 79000 Niort Ville Niort Departement Deux-Sèvres Lieu Ville CSC Champommier Champclairot Niort

CSC Champommier Champclairot Niort Deux-Sèvres https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/niort/

Atelier d’écriture CSC Champommier Champclairot Niort 2023-06-03 was last modified: by Atelier d’écriture CSC Champommier Champclairot Niort CSC Champommier Champclairot Niort 3 juin 2023 10:00