UNE FIÈVRE IMPOSSIBLE À NÉGOCIER 14 Rue Clemenceau, 20 avril 2023, Nilvange.

D’après l’œuvre de Lola Lafon (éd. Flammarion).

C’est arrivé un 14 septembre.

Un homme insoupçonnable a violé Landra.

Landra ramasse son intimité fracassée et tente de se tenir debout, malgré la peur qui lui donne la main.

Portée par sa colère, elle rencontre les autonomes d’Étoiles Noires Express.

Avec elles et eux, dans ce Paris du 21ème siècle naissant, elle tente une vie solidaire et collective dans les squats, lutte de manière active contre le capitalisme qui tue les humains et les âmes.

Landra se construit au contact de ses frères et sœurs humains …

Grâce à la parole partagée avec d’autres frangines violées, elle brisera le silence imposé et portera plainte.

Vers une reconstruction possible ?

Lola Lafon part de l’intime fracassé de Landra pour aller vers une reconnaissance collective : se ramasser pour vivre debout.

Cette voix/voie nous paraît devoir être entendue/vue/vécue par un public.

Le parcours de Landra montre comment de la solitude à plusieurs nous pouvons créer une possibilité de brèche collective, tout en gardant notre intégrité.

Un voyage porté à la scène par En compagnie de Lilith, Sarah Antoine (interprétation) et Aïcha Rapsaet (mise en scène) avec la complicité musicale de Jean Carlo Martin (création sonore et musicale) ainsi que les musiques additionnelles de Arthur Vyncke, « Childhood Friend » et Cyber SDF, « Dolling » réalisées sous licence creative commons.. Adultes

Vendredi 2023-04-20 à 20:30:00 ; fin : 2023-04-20 . 10 EUR.

14 Rue Clemenceau Le Gueulard Café Culture

Nilvange 57240 Moselle Grand Est



Based on the work of Lola Lafon (ed. Flammarion).

It happened on September 14.

An unsuspecting man raped Landra.

Landra picks up her shattered intimacy and tries to stand, despite the fear that gives her the upper hand.

Carried by her anger, she meets the autonomous people of the Black Stars Express.

With them, in this emerging 21st century Paris, she tries to live in solidarity and collectively in squats, actively fighting against capitalism that kills humans and souls.

Landra builds herself through contact with her human brothers and sisters ?

Thanks to the word shared with other raped sisters, she will break the imposed silence and will file a complaint.

Towards a possible reconstruction?

Lola Lafon starts from Landra’s shattered intimacy to move towards a collective recognition: to gather ourselves to live upright.

This voice/way seems to us to have to be heard/seen/experienced by an audience.

Landra’s journey shows how from solitude to several we can create a possibility of collective breach, while keeping our integrity.

A journey brought to the stage by En compagnie de Lilith, Sarah Antoine (interpretation) and Aïcha Rapsaet (direction) with the musical complicity of Jean Carlo Martin (sound and music creation) as well as the additional music of Arthur Vyncke, « Childhood Friend » and Cyber SDF, « Dolling » realized under creative commons license

Basado en la obra de Lola Lafon (ed. Flammarion).

Ocurrió el 14 de septiembre.

Un hombre desprevenido violó a Landra.

Landra recoge su intimidad destrozada e intenta levantarse, a pesar del miedo que la atenaza.

Llevada por su rabia, conoce a los miembros autónomos de Étoiles Noires Express.

Con ellos, en este París emergente del siglo XXI, intenta vivir solidaria y colectivamente en las casas ocupadas, y lucha activamente contra el capitalismo que mata a los seres humanos y a las almas.

Landra se construye a sí misma a través del contacto con sus hermanos y hermanas humanos ?

Gracias a las palabras compartidas con otras hermanas violadas, rompe el silencio impuesto y presenta una denuncia.

¿Hacia una reconstrucción posible?

Lola Lafon parte de la destrozada vida privada de Landra para avanzar hacia el reconocimiento colectivo: reunirnos para vivir de pie.

Sentimos que esta voz/camino debe ser escuchada/vista/experimentada por un público.

El viaje de Landra muestra cómo, desde la soledad, podemos crear una brecha colectiva, manteniendo nuestra integridad.

Un viaje llevado a escena por En compagnie de Lilith, Sarah Antoine (interpretación) y Aïcha Rapsaet (dirección) con la complicidad musical de Jean Carlo Martin (creación sonora y musical) así como música adicional de Arthur Vyncke, « Childhood Friend » y Cyber SDF, « Dolling » creadas bajo licencia creative commons.

Nach dem Buch von Lola Lafon (Verlag Flammarion).

Es geschah an einem 14. September.

Ein ahnungsloser Mann hat Landra vergewaltigt.

Landra sammelt ihre zerschmetterte Intimität auf und versucht, sich aufrecht zu halten, trotz der Angst, die sie in die Hand nimmt.

Getragen von ihrer Wut trifft sie auf die Autonomen von Étoiles Noires Express.

Mit ihnen, im Paris des beginnenden 21. Jahrhunderts, versucht sie ein solidarisches und kollektives Leben in besetzten Häusern und kämpft aktiv gegen den Kapitalismus, der Menschen und Seelen tötet.

Landra baut sich im Kontakt mit ihren menschlichen Brüdern und Schwestern auf?

Dank des gemeinsamen Sprechens mit anderen vergewaltigten Geschwistern bricht sie das ihr auferlegte Schweigen und reicht Klage ein.

Ein möglicher Wiederaufbau?

Lola Lafon geht von Landras zerbrochener Intimität aus, um zu einer kollektiven Anerkennung zu gelangen: sich zusammenraufen, um aufrecht zu leben.

Wir sind der Meinung, dass diese Stimme/dieser Weg von einem Publikum gehört/gesehen/erlebt werden muss.

Landras Reise zeigt, wie wir aus der Einsamkeit zu mehreren eine Möglichkeit für eine kollektive Bresche schaffen können, während wir unsere Integrität bewahren.

Eine Reise, die von En compagnie de Lilith, Sarah Antoine (Schauspiel) und Aïcha Rapsaet (Regie) auf die Bühne gebracht wurde, mit der musikalischen Unterstützung von Jean Carlo Martin (Sounddesign und Musik) und zusätzlicher Musik von Arthur Vyncke, « Childhood Friend », und Cyber SDF, « Dolling », die unter der Creative Commons-Lizenz realisiert wurde.

