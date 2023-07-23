Grand festival de l’artisanat, 23 juillet 2023, Niederbronn-les-Bains.

De nombreux artisans et producteurs seront présents pour partager leurs savoir-faire et leurs traditions. Découverte des créations et produits. Démonstrations, ateliers participatifs, animations, concerts, ….

2023-07-23 à ; fin : 2023-07-23 21:00:00. 0 EUR.

Niederbronn-les-Bains 67110 Bas-Rhin Grand Est



Many craftsmen and producers will be present to share their know-how and traditions. Discovery of creations and products. Demonstrations, participative workshops, animations, concerts, …

Numerosos artesanos y productores estarán presentes para compartir sus conocimientos y tradiciones. Descubra sus creaciones y productos. Demostraciones, talleres participativos, animaciones, conciertos,…

Zahlreiche Handwerker und Produzenten werden anwesend sein, um ihr Know-how und ihre Traditionen zu teilen. Entdeckung der Kreationen und Produkte. Vorführungen, Mitmach-Workshops, Animationen, Konzerte, …

Mise à jour le 2023-03-23 par Office de tourisme de l’Alsace Verte