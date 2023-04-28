Trio Zarafa 3 Place Aristide Briand, 28 avril 2023, Neuville-de-Poitou.

Spectacle de Musique et Danse

Accompagnées de leur danseuse, les musiciennes du Trio Zarafa vous proposent un répertoire de musiques orientales aux influences du Maghreb et de la Turquie.

Ondulant entre rythmes entraînants et courbes mélodieuses, chants traditionnels envoûtants et improvisations endiablées, Zarafa vous invite à passer, au son de la flûte, du violon et des percussions, un moment chaleureux et plein de grâce..

2023-04-28 à ; fin : 2023-04-28 . EUR.

3 Place Aristide Briand

Neuville-de-Poitou 86170 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Music and Dance Show

Accompanied by their dancer, the musicians of the Trio Zarafa offer you a repertoire of oriental music with influences from the Maghreb and Turkey.

Undulating between catchy rhythms and melodious curves, bewitching traditional songs and wild improvisations, Zarafa invites you to spend, to the sound of the flute, the violin and the percussions, a warm and graceful moment.

Espectáculo de música y danza

Acompañados por su bailarina, los músicos del Trío Zarafa le ofrecen un repertorio de música oriental con influencias del Magreb y Turquía.

Ondulando entre ritmos pegadizos y curvas melodiosas, canciones tradicionales hechizantes e improvisaciones salvajes, Zarafa le invita a pasar un momento cálido y lleno de gracia al son de la flauta, el violín y las percusiones.

Musik- und Tanzshow

Begleitet von ihrer Tänzerin präsentieren Ihnen die Musikerinnen des Trio Zarafa ein Repertoire orientalischer Musik mit Einflüssen aus dem Maghreb und der Türkei.

Zwischen mitreißenden Rhythmen und melodiösen Kurven, betörenden traditionellen Gesängen und wilden Improvisationen schwankend, lädt Zarafa Sie ein, zum Klang von Flöte, Geige und Perkussion einen warmen Moment voller Anmut zu verbringen.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-19 par Office de Tourisme du Haut-Poitou