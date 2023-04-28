mar 25 avril 2023
Accueil

Trio Zarafa 3 Place Aristide Briand Neuville-de-Poitou

Catégories d’Évènement:
3 Place Aristide Briand Neuville-de-Poitou 2023-04-28

Trio Zarafa 3 Place Aristide Briand, 28 avril 2023, Neuville-de-Poitou.

Spectacle de Musique et Danse
Accompagnées de leur danseuse, les musiciennes du Trio Zarafa vous proposent un répertoire de musiques orientales aux influences du Maghreb et de la Turquie.

Ondulant entre rythmes entraînants et courbes mélodieuses, chants traditionnels envoûtants et improvisations endiablées, Zarafa vous invite à passer, au son de la flûte, du violon et des percussions, un moment chaleureux et plein de grâce..
2023-04-28 à ; fin : 2023-04-28 . EUR.
3 Place Aristide Briand
Neuville-de-Poitou 86170 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Music and Dance Show
Accompanied by their dancer, the musicians of the Trio Zarafa offer you a repertoire of oriental music with influences from the Maghreb and Turkey.

Undulating between catchy rhythms and melodious curves, bewitching traditional songs and wild improvisations, Zarafa invites you to spend, to the sound of the flute, the violin and the percussions, a warm and graceful moment.

Espectáculo de música y danza
Acompañados por su bailarina, los músicos del Trío Zarafa le ofrecen un repertorio de música oriental con influencias del Magreb y Turquía.

Ondulando entre ritmos pegadizos y curvas melodiosas, canciones tradicionales hechizantes e improvisaciones salvajes, Zarafa le invita a pasar un momento cálido y lleno de gracia al son de la flauta, el violín y las percusiones.

Musik- und Tanzshow
Begleitet von ihrer Tänzerin präsentieren Ihnen die Musikerinnen des Trio Zarafa ein Repertoire orientalischer Musik mit Einflüssen aus dem Maghreb und der Türkei.

Zwischen mitreißenden Rhythmen und melodiösen Kurven, betörenden traditionellen Gesängen und wilden Improvisationen schwankend, lädt Zarafa Sie ein, zum Klang von Flöte, Geige und Perkussion einen warmen Moment voller Anmut zu verbringen.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-19 par Office de Tourisme du Haut-Poitou

Détails

Date:
28 avril 2023
Catégories d’Évènement:
,
Évènement Tags:

Autres

Lieu
3 Place Aristide Briand
Adresse
3 Place Aristide Briand
Ville
Neuville-de-Poitou
Departement
Vienne
Lieu Ville
3 Place Aristide Briand Neuville-de-Poitou

Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda

Neuville-de-Poitou Vienne
Neuville-de-Poitou Vienne

CATÉGORIES POPULAIRES

MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS

Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2029
Unidivers est un magazine associatif sans but lucratif (1901), culturel, social et solidaire. Il bénéficie de l'aide du Service civique. Il est reconnu par la République française Service de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424.

SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Téléphone : 02 56 01 81 51 Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.

Suivez-nous sur les réseaux sociaux

Malgré des demandes répétées depuis 2012, le ministère de la Culture et la DRAC Bretagne refusent toujours d'accorder une subvention à Unidivers. Notre rédaction, composée de journalistes professionnels, dénonce cette mauvaise administration qui vise à soutenir les gros éditeurs de presse, dirigés par des intérêts privés, au détriment des indépendants, notamment des magazines de presse associatifs. Que devient la liberté de la presse quand seuls quelques groupes privilégiés sont encouragés à l'exercer ?