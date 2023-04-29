44ème édition du Concours National de Coqs de Pêche Fête du 1er mai, 29 avril 2023, Neuvic.

44ème Concours National de Coqs de Pêche à Neuvic avec sa traditionnelle grande braderie pour fêter le 1er mai à Neuvic; espace savoir-faire local, stands de matériel de pêche et animations pêche, concours de plume et de montage, nouveauté concours de cri de coqs, animations enfants, concerts et spectacles.

Lundi 2023-04-29 à ; fin : 2023-05-01 . .

Neuvic 19160 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



44th National Fishing Rooster Contest in Neuvic with its traditional big sale to celebrate May 1st in Neuvic; local know-how area, fishing tackle stands and fishing animations, feather and mounting contest, new rooster calling contest, children animations, concerts and shows

44º Concurso Nacional de Gallos de Pesca en Neuvic con su tradicional gran venta para celebrar el 1 de mayo en Neuvic; zona de conocimientos técnicos locales, puestos de artículos de pesca y animaciones de pesca, concursos de plumas y de monta, concurso de canto de gallos nuevos, animaciones infantiles, conciertos y espectáculos

44. Nationaler Wettbewerb der Angelhähne in Neuvic mit seinem traditionellen großen Flohmarkt, um den 1. Mai in Neuvic zu feiern; Bereich für lokales Know-how, Stände mit Angelgeräten und Angelanimationen, Feder- und Montagewettbewerb, Neuheit Hahnenschreiwettbewerb, Kinderanimationen, Konzerte und Shows

Mise à jour le 2023-04-13 par OT Haute-Corrèze Bureau de Neuvic