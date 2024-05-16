NeuroPSI – Chen Institute joint conference on Brain, Behavior & Beyond Salle de conférence Albe-Fesard, Institut NeuroPSI Saclay, jeudi 16 mai 2024.

NeuroPSI – Chen Institute joint conference on Brain, Behavior & Beyond Neuroengineering for exploring and repairing the brain 16 et 17 mai Salle de conférence Albe-Fesard, Institut NeuroPSI

Début : 2024-05-16T08:30:00+02:00 – 2024-05-16T18:30:00+02:00

Fin : 2024-05-17T08:30:00+02:00 – 2024-05-17T18:30:00+02:00

During 2 days, we will explore multiple facets of neuroengineering, at the interface between electronics, robotics, and cellular biology, and illustrate their promising perspectives to repair sensorimotor and mental health deficits.

We will host at NeuroPSI, the Paris-Saclay Institute of Neuroscience, several experts of this interdisciplinary research field.

Salle de conférence Albe-Fesard, Institut NeuroPSI Campus CEA Saclay Saclay 91190 Essonne Île-de-France https://neuropsi-2024.sciencesconf.org/

neuroengineering interface robotics biology

CNRS Institut NeuroPSI