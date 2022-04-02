Nettoyons notre ville à CASTILLON LA BATAILLE Castillon-la-Bataille Castillon-la-Bataille Catégories d’évènement: Castillon-la-Bataille

Gironde

Nettoyons notre ville à CASTILLON LA BATAILLE Castillon-la-Bataille, 2 avril 2022, Castillon-la-Bataille. Nettoyons notre ville à CASTILLON LA BATAILLE Castillon-la-Bataille

2022-04-02 09:30:00 – 2022-04-02 18:00:00

Castillon-la-Bataille Gironde Nettoyons notre ville à CASTILLON LA BATAILLE, ramassage collectif des déchets. Repas fourni, matériel fourni.

De 9h30 à 12h et 14h à 18h – Rendez-vous à “La Pelouse”

Infos : 05.57.40.00.06 Nettoyons notre ville à CASTILLON LA BATAILLE, ramassage collectif des déchets. Repas fourni, matériel fourni.

De 9h30 à 12h et 14h à 18h – Rendez-vous à “La Pelouse”

Infos : 05.57.40.00.06 +33 5 57 40 00 06 Nettoyons notre ville à CASTILLON LA BATAILLE, ramassage collectif des déchets. Repas fourni, matériel fourni.

De 9h30 à 12h et 14h à 18h – Rendez-vous à “La Pelouse”

Infos : 05.57.40.00.06 mairie castillon

Castillon-la-Bataille

dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-07 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Castillon-la-Bataille, Gironde Autres Lieu Castillon-la-Bataille Adresse Ville Castillon-la-Bataille lieuville Castillon-la-Bataille Departement Gironde

Castillon-la-Bataille Castillon-la-Bataille Gironde https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/castillon-la-bataille/

Nettoyons notre ville à CASTILLON LA BATAILLE Castillon-la-Bataille 2022-04-02 was last modified: by Nettoyons notre ville à CASTILLON LA BATAILLE Castillon-la-Bataille Castillon-la-Bataille 2 avril 2022 Castillon-la-Bataille Gironde

Castillon-la-Bataille Gironde