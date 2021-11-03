Nettoyons la nature Neufchâtel-en-Bray Neufchâtel-en-Bray
2021-11-03 13:30:00 13:30:00 – 2021-11-03
Neufchâtel-en-Bray 76270 Neufchâtel-en-Bray
Rdv à l’ESCALL. En partenariat avec le magasin E. Leclerc.
Le matériel de ramassage vous sera fourni.
Ouvert à tous.
escall@neufchatelenbray.fr +33 2 32 97 47 30
Neufchâtel-en-Bray
