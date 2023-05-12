Nestier en scène – Palmerita Coco Blue Monastère du Mont Arès Nestier Catégories d’Évènement: Hautes-Pyrénées

Nestier en scène – Palmerita Coco Blue Monastère du Mont Arès, 12 mai 2023, Nestier. Nestier en scène 2023 Palmarita CoCo Blue en concert au Monastère du Mont Arès ! Madjid FAHEM ( guitariste de MANU CHAO)

WILLY FUEGO ( ex-bassiste Amparo SANCHEZ )

Matah Entrée 10€

https://billetterie.festik.net/proximaestacion/ Restauration sur place.

2023-05-12 à 21:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-12 . .

Monastère du Mont Arès NESTIER

Nestier 65150 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



Nestier on stage 2023 Palmarita CoCo Blue in concert at the Monastère du Mont Arès ! Madjid FAHEM ( guitarist of MANU CHAO )

WILLY FUEGO ( ex-bassist Amparo SANCHEZ )

Matah Entry 10?

https://billetterie.festik.net/proximaestacion/ Catering on site Nestier en el escenario 2023 ¡Palmarita CoCo Blue en concierto en el Monastère du Mont Arès ! Madjid FAHEM ( guitarrista de MANU CHAO )

WILLY FUEGO ( ex-bajista Amparo SANCHEZ )

Matah Entrada 10?

https://billetterie.festik.net/proximaestacion/ Catering in situ Nestier auf der Bühne 2023 Palmarita CoCo Blue in einem Konzert im Monastère du Mont Arès! Madjid FAHEM ( Gitarrist von MANU CHAO)

WILLY FUEGO ( Ex-Bassist Amparo SANCHEZ )

Matah Eintritt 10?

https://billetterie.festik.net/proximaestacion/ Verpflegung vor Ort Mise à jour le 2023-03-07 par OT de Neste-Barousse|CDT65

