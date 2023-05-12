lun 24 avril 2023
Nestier en scène – Palmerita Coco Blue Monastère du Mont Arès, 12 mai 2023, Nestier.

Nestier en scène 2023

Palmarita CoCo Blue en concert au Monastère du Mont Arès !

Madjid FAHEM ( guitariste de MANU CHAO)
WILLY FUEGO ( ex-bassiste Amparo SANCHEZ )
Matah

Entrée 10€
https://billetterie.festik.net/proximaestacion/

Restauration sur place.
2023-05-12 à 21:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-12 . .
Monastère du Mont Arès NESTIER
Nestier 65150 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie

Nestier on stage 2023

Palmarita CoCo Blue in concert at the Monastère du Mont Arès !

Madjid FAHEM ( guitarist of MANU CHAO )
WILLY FUEGO ( ex-bassist Amparo SANCHEZ )
Matah

Entry 10?
https://billetterie.festik.net/proximaestacion/

Catering on site

Nestier en el escenario 2023

¡Palmarita CoCo Blue en concierto en el Monastère du Mont Arès !

Madjid FAHEM ( guitarrista de MANU CHAO )
WILLY FUEGO ( ex-bajista Amparo SANCHEZ )
Matah

Entrada 10?
https://billetterie.festik.net/proximaestacion/

Catering in situ

Nestier auf der Bühne 2023

Palmarita CoCo Blue in einem Konzert im Monastère du Mont Arès!

Madjid FAHEM ( Gitarrist von MANU CHAO)
WILLY FUEGO ( Ex-Bassist Amparo SANCHEZ )
Matah

Eintritt 10?
https://billetterie.festik.net/proximaestacion/

Verpflegung vor Ort

Mise à jour le 2023-03-07 par OT de Neste-Barousse|CDT65

Détails

Date:
12 mai 2023
Catégories d’Évènement:
,
Évènement Tags:

Autres

Lieu
Monastère du Mont Arès
Adresse
Monastère du Mont Arès NESTIER
Ville
Nestier
Departement
Hautes-Pyrénées
Lieu Ville
Monastère du Mont Arès Nestier

