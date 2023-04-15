FÊTE DES JARDINS PARTAGÉS DE NÉBIAN Place Jean Moulin 2, place Jean Moulin, 15 avril 2023, Nébian.

Dans le cadre des 4 saisons de l’agroécologie, l’association la Cerise sur le Château organise la fête des jardins partagés de Nébian. Atelier cuisine, stand animé, chorale, apéritif et repas partagés, spectacles.. il y en aura pour tous les goûts !.

2023-04-15 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-04-15 00:00:00. .

Place Jean Moulin

2, place Jean Moulin

Nébian 34800 Hérault Occitanie



Within the framework of the 4 seasons of agroecology, the association la Cerise sur le Château organizes the festival of the shared gardens of Nébian. Cooking workshop, animated stand, choir, aperitif and shared meal, shows… there will be something for everyone!

En el marco de las 4 estaciones de la agroecología, la asociación la Cerise sur le Château organiza el festival del huerto compartido de Nébian. Taller de cocina, stand animado, coro, aperitivo y comida compartidos, espectáculos… ¡habrá para todos los gustos!

Im Rahmen der 4 Jahreszeiten der Agrarökologie organisiert der Verein La Cerise sur le Château das Fest der Gemeinschaftsgärten von Nébian. Kochworkshop, animierter Stand, Chor, Aperitif und gemeinsames Essen, Aufführungen… es wird für jeden Geschmack etwas dabei sein!

Mise à jour le 2023-04-06 par OT DU CLERMONTAIS