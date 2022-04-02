NCY Milky Band + Underground Canopy La Petite Halle Paris Catégories d’évènement: île de France

Paris

NCY Milky Band + Underground Canopy La Petite Halle, 2 avril 2022, Paris. Date et horaire exacts : Le samedi 02 avril 2022

de 20h00 à 02h00

gratuit

NCY Milky Band + Underground Canopy (Jazz/Electronica) ENTRÉE LIBRE NCY MILKY BAND (BMM Records): Les quatre nancéiens du NCY Milky Band proposent des hybridations jazz uniques à mi-chemin entre French groove des années 70 et electronica moderne. Backing band du label BMM Records, le NCY Milky Band a sorti un premier album solo en 2021 intitulé Burn’IN, amenant une touche originale et rafraîchissante à la scène jazz Française. UNDERGROUND CANOPY (MENACE Records): Ce quintet de neo-soul et de jazz formé en 2016 jouait initialement des reprises de Madlib, Flying Lotus et J Dilla avant d’effectuer les premières parties de Cortex et de WONK. Début 2020, ils présentent un premier EP éponyme produit par Bluestaeb et S. Fidelity, alliant toute la puissance du jazz, du hip-hop instrumental et de la neo-soul. NCY Milky Band: https://linktr.ee/ncymilkyband Underground Canopy: https://linktr.ee/undergroundcanopy La Petite Halle 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès Paris 75019

5 : Porte de Pantin (Paris) (121m) 151 : Porte de Pantin (Paris) (121m)

Contact : https://www.facebook.com/events/757546425210537/ Concert;Musique

Date complète :

2022-04-02T20:00:00+01:00_2022-04-02T02:00:00+01:00

