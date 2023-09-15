Exposition « Borderlovers » 22 chemin de la minoterie, 15 septembre 2023, Nay.

Une exposition mise en place en partenariat avec l’association « Poésie dans les chais » Collectif d’artistes lisboètes (Portugal) : Carlos Farinha / Pedro Amaral / Mathieu Sodore. Dans le cadre du prochain « poésie dans les chais », La Minoterie proposera l’exposition de trois artistes oeuvrant dans la région de Lisbonne et appartenant au collectif « Borderlovers », né en France en 2017, sous l’impulsion de Pedro Amaral et d’Ivo Bassanti. Entre revendication et engagement, non sans humour, nous pourrons découvrir trois peintres de talent, marqués par la tradition figurative et l’illustration à la croisée de nombreuses références au pop art et à l’expressionnisme plus féroce..

2023-09-15 à ; fin : 2023-11-19 . EUR.

22 chemin de la minoterie Espace d’arts contemporains

Nay 64800 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



An exhibition set up in partnership with the association « Poetry in the cellars » Collective of Lisbon artists (Portugal): Carlos Farinha / Pedro Amaral / Mathieu Sodore. As part of the next « poetry in the cellars », La Minoterie will propose the exhibition of three artists working in the Lisbon region and belonging to the collective « Borderlovers », born in France in 2017, under the impetus of Pedro Amaral and Ivo Bassanti. Between claim and commitment, not without humor, we will be able to discover three talented painters, marked by the figurative tradition and illustration at the crossroads of many references to pop art and expressionism more fierce.

Una exposición realizada en colaboración con la asociación « Poésie dans les chais » (Poesía en las bodegas), un colectivo de artistas de Lisboa (Portugal): Carlos Farinha / Pedro Amaral / Mathieu Sodore. En el marco de la próxima edición de « Poesía en las bodegas », La Minoterie propondrá una exposición de tres artistas que trabajan en la región de Lisboa y pertenecen al colectivo « Borderlovers », nacido en Francia en 2017, bajo el impulso de Pedro Amaral e Ivo Bassanti. Entre reivindicación y compromiso, no sin humor, podremos descubrir a tres pintores de talento, marcados por la tradición figurativa y la ilustración en el cruce de numerosas referencias al arte pop y al expresionismo más feroz.

Eine Ausstellung, die in Partnerschaft mit dem Verein « Poésie dans les chais » Künstlerkollektiv aus Lissabon (Portugal): Carlos Farinha / Pedro Amaral / Mathieu Sodore eingerichtet wurde. Im Rahmen der nächsten « Poesie in den Weinkellern » wird La Minoterie die Ausstellung von drei Künstlern zeigen, die in der Region Lissabon tätig sind und dem Kollektiv « Borderlovers » angehören, das 2017 in Frankreich auf Anregung von Pedro Amaral und Ivo Bassanti entstanden ist. Zwischen Forderung und Engagement, nicht ohne Humor, können wir drei talentierte Maler entdecken, die von der figurativen Tradition und der Illustration geprägt sind, die sich mit zahlreichen Verweisen auf die Pop Art und den heftigeren Expressionismus kreuzen.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-18 par Office de Tourisme Communautaire du Pays de Nay